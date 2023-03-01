How to watch Sex/Life Season 2 – what time is it streaming on Netflix?

Sex/Life Season 2 is about to drop on Netflix – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Netflix dominates streaming, regardless of whether it’s a TV show, movie, or documentary. And this includes one of its newer shows Sex/Life, which is about to drop its second season.

The steamy drama became a massive hit after Season 1, and was thus renewed for a second in September 2021. And now, it’s nearly here.

But when will the show be available to watch on Netflix? Well, let us explain.

Article continues after ad

Sex/Life Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on March 2.

All six episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

In terms of what time Sex/Life Season 2 will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The series is inspired by BB Easton’s novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men, with the first season following mother-of-two Billie (played by Sarah Shahi) as she juggles between two men, her husband Cooper and her toxic ex boyfriend Brad.

Article continues after ad

The official logline reads: “SEX/LIFE is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.

Season 2 will undoubtedly continue on this journey as Billie’s head and heart battle against one another. And as the trailers imply, there will be plenty more raunchy sex scenes.

Sex/Life Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on March 2.