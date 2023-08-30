Saltburn: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Barry Keoghan is taking a trip to the seaside in Emerald Fennell’s newest mystery flick, Saltburn – here’s everything we know so far, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot and more.

While the summer time may be winding down, there’s still plenty of time to go to the seaside. Which is where we find ourselves in Emerald Fennell’s newest movie, Saltburn.

The film has been building a lot of intrigue, with hype surrounding both its themes, setting, and cast. But there’s also been a lot of mystery – it is a British mystery drama after all – which is why we’re here.

Here’s everything we know so far about Saltburn, from its cast, to its plot, and much more.

Saltburn release date: When is it coming out?

Saltburn will have a limited release in US cinemas on Thanksgiving weekend, November 24, before opening to a wider general release on the weekend afterwards.

This release pattern is likely to avoid competing with much bigger films of the year, such as Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes.

Though the film, which is distributed by MGM, will actually have a slightly earlier release date for the prestigious opening slot of the 67th BFI London Film Festival, which takes place on October 4, 2023.

Principal Photography on Saltburn commenced on July 16, 2022. Filming now appears to be over, after taking place in multiple locations over the UK, including the Drayton House in Northamptonshire.

Saltburn trailer

Yes, a trailer just released today on August 30, which you can watch below:

There have also been some first look images of the characters, which you can check out below as well:

Saltburn cast:

The main ensemble cast of Saltburn is as follows:

Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick

Jacob Elordi as Felix Catton

Rosamund Pike

Richard E. Grant

Archie Madekwe

Alison Oliver

Paul Rhys

Carey Mulligan

Many of these actors have worked with Emerald Fennel before, to promising results. Fennell serves as the movie’s writer, director, and producer.

Margot Robbie also produces the film through her production company LuckyChap Entertainment, alongside Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and line-producer Tim Wellspring. Linus Sandgren serves as the movies’ cinematographer.

Saltburn plot: What is the movie about?

The official logline of the film reads: “Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

Since this movie is a mystery, certain plot elements have been kept under wraps, but we know that it is set in the mid-2000s with “a soundtrack of early 21st century pop bangers,” as it shows the dark and obsessive side of aristocratic privilege.

Fennell is drawing from personal experience with Saltburn, as she is the daughter of British jeweller Theo Fennell. Because of this, her family is an affluent presence in British high society, and she herself attended the most expensive private school in the UK.

You can check out more of our upcoming TV and movie coverage in the hubs below:

