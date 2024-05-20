How to watch Disconnect — is the movie streaming?

The 2012 Jason Bateman crime drama is one of the actor’s favorite projects, so here’s where to watch Disconnect and if it’s on streaming.

One of Bateman’s best movies, the film was directed by Henry Alex Rubin and co-starred Andrea Riseborough and Alexander Skarsgård.

It was well received upon release and its focus on technology means it’s still relevant over a decade later.

If you’re looking for some new movies to make the most of your streaming services, this is how to watch Disconnect.

How to watch Disconnect

You can watch Disconnect by renting or buying it digitally, streaming it on Prime Video, or purchasing a physical copy.

Phil Bray/LD Entertainment

You can also add it to your digital library on the likes of Apple TV. If you prefer physical media, the Blu-Ray is still in stock on Amazon.

Disconnect streaming options

Disconnect is streaming on Prime Video in the US.

It’s streaming at no extra cost for Prime Video subscribers. You’ll need a membership to take advantage of that.

A standard Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually. Prime Student is just $7.49 per month or $69 per year.

What is Disconnect about?

Disconnect is a dramatic thriller about the digital era and the modernization of the world. It follows multiple characters, each struggling with technology in some way.

Strangers’ worlds collide in Rubin’s musing on a wired-in society. A hard-working lawyer can’t peel himself away from his cell phone to spend time with his family. A couple’s secrets are exposed online. A widowed ex-cop struggles to raise his cyber-bully son. An ambitious journalist works on a story about a teen who performs on a cam-site.

We could all probably take some notes… but until we figure out our digital detox: for new movies streaming, check out the best animated movies, best horror movies, and upcoming Disney Plus releases.

