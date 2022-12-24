How to watch Matilda the Musical – what time is it on Netflix?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Matilda the Musical, the new movie adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book, is about to drop on Netflix – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Most people discovered Roald Dahl’s Matilda in one of two ways: they were given the book at a young age, either for Christmas, from the library, or at school; or they watched Danny DeVito’s 1996 masterpiece with Mara Wilson as the titular girl.

In 2011, Tim Minchin launched Matilda the Musical, an acclaimed, award-winning stage show on Broadway and the West End that’s taken home five Tony Awards.

Now, Netflix has adapted the musical for the screen – but when will Matilda be available to stream, and what time will it be on the streaming platform?

When and where can you watch Matilda the Musical?

Matilda the Musical will be available to stream on Netflix on December 25 – Christmas Day!

However, there’s a small caveat: this is exclusive to the US, Canada, and other parts of the world, and it won’t come to UK Netflix until summer 2023, so you’ll need a VPN to stream it from home.

In terms of what time Matilda the Musical will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT 3am EDT 5am Brazil 9am Central European Summer Time 1:30pm India Standard Time 7pm Australia 9pm New Zealand

It’s not all bad, though – if you fancy a cinema trip on Christmas Day, there’s a sing-along version hitting theaters all across the country.

What is Matilda the Musical about?

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with the story, the synopsis reads: “Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents in the world.

While her parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books. Where they are loud, selfish and unkind she is a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge.

“On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the huge and villainous Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson).

“As well as kind Miss Honey, the bright lights among the meanness are story-loving librarian, Mrs. Phelps (Sindhu Vee), and Matilda’s newfound school friends. Filled with an overwhelming sense of justice, Matilda dares to take a stand for what is right and teach Trunchbull a lesson she won’t forget.”

In our review, we said the movie was “loud, bright, and garish, and if they can cope with the darker strands of the story, kids are going to love it.”

Matilda the Musical is available to stream on Netflix (excluding the UK) from December 25.