How to watch Jesus Revolution – is it streaming?

Jesus Revolution, a “powerful true story of revival, rock and roll, and newfound love,” is out now – here’s how to watch it and if it’s available on streaming.

It’s turning into quite the year for faith-based entertainment. In January, the end-times returned to the big screen in Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist, a sequel to the 2014 flop directed by and starring Kevin Sorbo.

Now we have Jesus Revolution, a new movie exploring the Jesus movement in the early 1970s, starring Joel Courtney and Kelsey Grammer.

So is Jesus Revolution available to stream, and if not, where can you watch it? We have the answers.

When and where to watch Jesus Revolution

Jesus Revolution is available to watch exclusively in cinemas from February 24.

It is not currently available on streaming or via any VOD platforms, but we will update this space upon any announcement of a digital release. You can find out if your local theater is screening the movie here, and enquire about group bookings here.

The official synopsis reads: “In the 1970s, young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) is searching for all the right things in all the wrong places: until he meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie-street-preacher.

“Together with Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer), they open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to an unexpected revival of radical and newfound love, leading to what TIME Magazine dubbed a JESUS REVOLUTION.”

In an interview with USA Today, Grammer said it’s “really uplifting… it’s a good movie. My wife and I saw it together. She was just dissolved in tears and said, ‘It’s the best thing you’ve ever done.'”

Jesus Revolution is in cinemas now. You can also find out how to watch Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist here.