How to watch Out of Shadows, Mike Smith’s divisive conspiracy documentary

In Out of Shadows, former stunt performer Mike Smith shares how his spiritual journey was intertwined with his belief in a conspiracy theory about Hollywood and the mainstream media manipulating the masses – and there’s only one way to watch the documentary.

This theory, rooted in fears of a shadowy global elite, connects to the Satanic Panic of the ’80s, but it has gained significant traction in the past decade, particularly with the rise of movements like QAnon.

As for how this applies to the media, one of the terms we frequently see used in this context is “predictive programming”. The idea goes that elites are using mass media as a method of mind control, sending out hidden messages to brainwash viewers and make us more accepting of planned events in the future.

If this interests you, Out of Shadows could be for you. The documentary came out in 2020 and has built a cult following since then, and you can currently watch it for free.

How to watch Out of Shadows for free

Out of Shadows isn’t available to stream or purchase on any digital platforms right now, whether that be Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it for free, however, via the doc’s dedicated website Into the Light.

Smith also uploaded the film on X/Twitter, which you can watch in full below:

The documentary used to be on YouTube where it racked up millions of views, but it’s since been taken down for violating YouTube’s policy on harassment and bullying.

What is it about?

Essentially, Out of Shadows is a 75-minute documentary film in which Mike Smith discusses the various threads and connections he’s found between Hollywood content and government.

His arguments are similar to many conspiracy theories today, in that he essentially cherry-picks information to support his claims. But there are some interesting moments, including the tie-ins to real events such as the CIA’s MK Ultra program.

Smith also speaks with a former colleague and fellow “awake” spectator Brad Martin, who shares similar views with his peer. In the doc, he makes the argument that “Hollywood is teaching bad morals to the youth of this country.”

Out of Shadows has received mixed feedback as a result

intothelight.movie Brad Martin also appears in the doc

Of course, there’s no Rotten Tomatoes score, but due to the meandering argument made by Smith and the lack of conclusion, Out of Shadows has received mixed reviews from viewers.

As one said, “While the content is interesting and some of it I know is true, the way it’s all strung together to have some deeper meaning is a stretch. It seemed more like the main guy had time on his hands after his injury to think and had a lot of ideas. Ran into another friend who also had ideas. Then, said, ‘Let’s do a movie about it!’

“We all have ideas and theories, it doesn’t mean they’re true or they are cohesive. Like, he never really says what it all means, just that the CIA is involved and they’re feeding propaganda through media.

“Sure, sometimes that is true in news or media, but the whole Big Brother / Satanic / MK Ultra thing was a bit much.”

intothelight.movie The CIA’s MK Ultra gets a mention in Out of Shadows

Another wrote, “Mostly the ramblings of an ex-stuntman who had an illogical epiphany, this provides a lot of verifiable, eye-opening facts, but ruins it with babbling about a Satanic elite and talking to the camera the way an unwell person on the streets does if you let them.

“Conspiracy theorists don’t know when to stop talking – they should share the facts and keep their theories to themselves.”

On the other end of the scale, one viewer commented, “The bad: The presentation of information is somewhat disjointed, and the dots are not always clearly connected. The good: The illumination of certain points like John Podesta’s emails related to Pizzagate are UNDENIABLY insidious.

“The imagery surrounding many elites in Hollywood implies some patently evil practices. Bottom line: Something very sick is going on in Hollywood and needs to be exposed.”

There’s a sequel called Into the Light

Smith’s since made a follow-up documentary called Into the Light, which argues that the only kingdom that hasn’t failed is the “kingdom of God,” and explores psychological operations that are present in society today.

As per the official synopsis, the documentary features “experts in psychological operations and mainstream media manipulation such as, General Michael Flynn, Lara Logan, Brian Gamble, Dr. Keith Rose, Boone Cutler and Mike Smith.

“This project brings an unbiased viewpoint to the control being done through psychological operations.” Into the Light is available to purchase via the same Into the Light website where Out of Shadows can be viewed.

