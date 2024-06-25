How to watch Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 – Is it streaming?

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1, including streaming details.

After thirty years in the making, Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is finally arriving. A Western epic of huge proportions, it could be the cinematic event of the year for the genre’s fans (not to mention Costner’s Yellowstone followers).

In our Horizon: An American Saga review, we said it was a “poignant watch for fans of Costner… a worthy undertaking for those still romantic about supporting the rarer and rarer indulgences of great cinema legends.” As such, you may be looking to check out the new movie and see if it’s worth the lengthy runtime.

Here’s how to watch Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, so you can grab your spurs and boots and head out in style.

How to watch Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

You can watch Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 in theaters when it arrives on Friday, June 28.

This is a big-screen Western if you’ve ever seen one. The best way to experience the grand vistas and sprawling landscapes is on the biggest screen possible. Luckily, it’s a theatrical-only experience for now, so you’ll have to go to an air-conditioned theater for a couple of hours.

Is Horizon: An American Saga streaming?

There’s no streaming release confirmed for Horizon right now since it’s theatrical-only to begin with.

Depending on how Horizon performs at the box office, it could be in theaters for a couple of months. However, it’ll land on streaming services eventually, and since it’s a Warner Bros. production, it’ll likely head straight to Max.

Horizon: An American Saga runtime

Chapter 1 of Horizon: An American Saga is 181 minutes long.

That’s three hours and one minute. For comparison, Dances With Wolves (Costner’s other Western epic) had the same original runtime. However, the director’s cut is 3 hours and 56 minutes long.

If Costner’s four-movie plan for Horizon works out, that could amount to a 12-hour-long film series.

