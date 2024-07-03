Kevin Costner makes a terrible decision that spoils the end of Horizon

Kevin Costner’s grand epic, Horizon, is finally here, but the cowboy king may have bitten off more than he can chew. While there are lots of things to love about the film, its ending is certainly not one of them.

As far as Kevin Costner westerns go, Horizon’s three-hour runtime is hardly unique. Previous efforts like Dances with Wolves, Wyatt Earp, and The Postman are all similarly huge, but something is very different this time.

The Horizon release date marks a big turning point in Costner’s career, with the actor now completely turning his back on the wildly successful Yellowstone to bring his passion project to life. Sadly, it wasn’t worth it.

Our Horizon review touches on some of the issues, with Costner’s self-indulgence and messy story creating an odd viewing experience. Worst of all, though, is the bizarre decision to end Chapter 1 with a sizzle reel for its sequel.

Why would you do that, Kevin?

When you’ve got three hours to play with (and three sequels in the works), you’d think there’d be a really comprehensive plan behind this sweeping western movie. I’m sure there is. It doesn’t feel like it, though.

Granted, you don’t really feel Horizon’s runtime as much as you might think. That said, the film definitely peaks with the incredible village raid scene in the first act, and the subsequent 150 minutes never quite live up to that action.

It’s frustrating, then, that this new movie ends on a whimper. The climactic scene, where Elias and his crew land a surprise attack on some indigenous folk, does provide mild thrills, but it’s simply not bombastic enough to wrap up a film like this.

Still, it would have been far better to bring things to a close there, rather than leave us with the sour taste of the spoiler-filled teaser for Chapter 2.

In lieu of a classy epilogue or, dare I say it, a post-credits sting, Costner shoves a messy montage into the final moments of Horizon. It’s a sizzle reel – a horribly edited one at that – that feels like it lasts a lifetime, and which I assume was shoehorned in to make it clear to audiences that the story is far from finished.

Unfortunately, it may as well be because we now know certain characters survive despite it being suggested they were doomed. It also heavily implies another character dies, by showing his wife crying and alone about six times in the teaser.

This tactic of luring us in for Horizon Chapter 2, which is coming in August, has massively backfired. Sure, I’m still looking forward to it, but that’s only because I’m a devoted Costner fan who needs my fix now I know he’s not back for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2.

I’m sure any casual moviegoer who goes to watch Horizon will only feel confused by the chaotic ending. Meanwhile, devoted followers of Costner’s cowboy adventures will feel shortchanged by having the anticipation of Chapter 2 snatched away with a flurry of spoilers and meaningless character teases.

Horizon took everything from us

Apparently, Horizon Chapter 1 and its sequel cost $100 million each to make, most of which was invested by Costner himself.

Warner Bros.

As mentioned previously, the project also pulled the actor away from his duties as part of the Yellowstone cast, which may be the highest price of all.

The western TV show will carry on without Costner. How, exactly, Yellowstone deals with Costner’s absence remains to be seen, but there is a fear it simply won’t be the same.

If Yellowstone does falter without its patriarch, there will be plenty of angry fans who’d blame Costner’s decision for the show’s demise. For Costner, though, worse yet would be if the show flourishes despite his exit while Horizon receives flounders.

Hopefully, Chapter 2 ties Horizon together a little more cohesively and can wash away the flavor of that nonsensical sizzle reel. Without it, Horizon would be a far better experience, but with it, Costner’s risky experiment becomes almost comical.