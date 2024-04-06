Crunchyroll reveals exactly when My Hero Academia Season 7 starts streaming

We’re only a few weeks away from the premiere of My Hero Academia Season 7, and Crunchyroll has revealed exactly when fans can check out the new episodes.

My Hero Academia is about to have a bumper year. Not only is the anime show entering its seventh season, but we have a new anime movie as well, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, coming in the summer.

It’s a glorious time to be a fan of Deku and Class 1-A in their exploits to save the world over and over. Crunchyroll will host the new episodes as they come out weekly, and the platform will do so soon after they air in Japan too.

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll has revealed that My Hero Academia Season 7 episodes will stream on Saturdays at 2:30am PST weekly, starting May 4. So, if you want to see them as they’re available, you’ll want to be a night owl. Otherwise, there’s always checking them out on Sunday morning, first thing.

Article continues after ad

This is slightly more convenient for British viewers, since they can watch the episodes at 10:30am. New My Hero Academia is a perfect accompaniment to breakfast! The same time is being used for the upcoming recap episodes, starting on April 6.

We expect My Hero Academia Season 7 to have 25 episodes, like the previous five seasons. So, the weekends are going to look very heroic for quite some time! The season and new film will overlap if this is the case as well, which is very exciting.

Article continues after ad

Check out our Demon Slayer Season 4 and Tower of God Season 2 guides to see what other top shows are coming this year.