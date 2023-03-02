How to watch Daisy Jones & The Six – When are new episodes streaming?

The Daisy Jones & The Six TV adaptation is about to drop – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Daisy Jones & The Six, a new upcoming show based both on a novel and a somewhat true story, is about to drop on streaming services. Considering that this has been one of the most anticipated shows of the year, this will be a big drop.

Many assume that a show will now go straight to Netflix, but that may not be the case for Daisy Jones & The Six. So where can you watch the show? And in that same line of thinking, what days and times can you watch the new episodes?

We’ll explain all, so keep reading…

Daisy Jones & The Six release schedule

The Daisy Jones & The Six miniseries will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 3.

There will be 10 episodes, and the show is being released every Friday in batches of three and two, meaning that the release schedule looks like this:

Episodes 1, 2, & 3 – March 3, 2023

Episodes 4, 5, & 6 – March 10, 2023

Episodes 7 & 8 – March 17, 2023

Episodes 9 & 10 – March 24, 2023

What time will new episodes drop?

In terms of what time Daisy Jones & The Six will be available to watch on Prime Video, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

4pm PDT

7pm EDT

9pm Brazil

12am UK

1am Central European Summer Time

5:30am India Standard Time

11am Australia

1pm New Zealand

Just note, these times may affect what day you can watch the show.

The series will be based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel about a 1970s fictional rock band. The official plot for the upcoming series is as follows: “In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world; the band had risen from obscurity to fame, and then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits; now, decades later, the band members agree to reveal the truth.”

Daisy Jones & The Six will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 3.