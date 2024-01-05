Amid the release of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks finale, ID’s Crimefeed dropped a special that digs into all aspects of the case – so, here’s what you need to know about how to watch Crimefeed: Inside Natalia Speaks.

Natalia Speaks, the followup to last summer’s docu-series The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, reached its conclusion earlier this week. And with it came a shocking rug pull right at the end, which is expected to continue in another followup – you can read more about that here.

There have been so many twists and turns throughout the case, even before Natalia was adopted by Michael and Kristine Barnett back in 2010. So, it’s no surprise the latest chapter has become the topic of a new episode of Crimefeed, a weekly true crime topical show hosted by Nancy Grace.

Special guests include legal expert Beth Karas and former FBI agent Ken Maxwell as they discuss the finale, behind the scenes analysis, and what could be next for Natalia. If you missed the special, here’s how to watch Crimefeed: Inside Natalia Speaks.

How to watch Crimefeed: Inside Natalia Speaks

Crimefeed is a title from Investigation Discovery (ID), which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. Therefore, Crimefeed: Inside Natalia Speaks is available to watch on ID GO, Max, and Discovery Plus.

The Natalia Grace special and the rest of the Crimefeed episodes can also be streamed via a number of TV platforms that carry ID, including DirecTV. Or, you can add Discovery Plus to your existing Amazon Prime account.

As per the synopsis shared by Broadway World: “Following the finale, ID’s Crimefeed: Inside Natalia Speaks… will dig into everything Natalia Grace. Hosts Nancy Grace, Mara S. Ocampo, and Derrick Levasseur welcome special guests from Natalia Speaks, legal analyst Beth Karas and former FBI agent Ken Maxwell, as they discuss the finale, behind the scenes insight, and what might be next for Natalia.”

Crimefeed: Inside Natalia Speaks, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, and Natalia Speaks are available to stream on Discovery Plus, as well as Max, which you can sign up for here. You can find more of our coverage below:

