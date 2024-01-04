One of the biggest questions that arose from The Curious Case of Natalia Grace was: what did Freddie Gill say about Michael Barnett and Natalia Grace? Well, now we have the answer after it was revealed in the Natalia Speaks finale.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace was one of the most shocking documentaries of 2023, telling the tale of two conflicting accounts. Michael and Kristine Barnett initially claimed that they were faced with a situation not too dissimilar from the plot of Orphan after adopting Natalia, a young girl from Ukraine. While they accused their adoptive daughter of being older than was said and trying to harm their family, Natalia claims that she was abused.

In a new follow-up docu-series, Natalia Speaks, she alleges being subjected to physical and emotional abuse while at the Barnetts before they legally had her age changed from eight to 22 and forced her to live alone in an apartment that didn’t cater to her disability. After Michael and Kristine divorced, he has since turned on his ex-wife, claiming that he and Natalia had the “same monster” – but as was the case with the first chapter, there’s more to this story than meets the eye.

The final two episodes of Natalia Speaks arrived last night (January 3), bringing with it a host of shocking new revelations, as well as a resolution to one of Season 1’s biggest mysteries: what did Freddie Gill really say about Michael and Natalia? Here’s what you need to know. Warning: Some may find this content distressing.

Natalia Speaks: What did Freddie Gill really say?

In the Natalia Speaks finale, Freddie Gill – an entertainer Kristine Barnett had previously reached out to while Natalia Grace was still under her care – says: “Kristine told me in a series of messages that Natalia ruined her life and, in so many ways, Kristine basically said that Michael… Natalia started f***ing her husband.

“She had either caught Natalia having sex with her husband or became aware of it. And then apparently Natalia also tried to f*** one of the neighbors’ husbands or one of the neighbors. I specifically remember Kristine just telling me how heartbroken she was over the situation with Natalia sleeping with her husband.”

It’s worth noting that Kristine has been accused of beating Natalia and attempting to get rid of her after going through the adoption process, including changing her age to 22 so she wouldn’t be legally obliged to look after her anymore. Although Kristine was charged with neglect of a dependent in 2019, the case was dropped last year.

In The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, Freddie Gill discussed his experiences speaking with Kristine, claiming that she reached out to him on social media as, like Natalia, he has dwarfism and she reportedly wanted some advice. However, their messages soon became sexual, with Freddie showing evidence of their conversations, as well as explicit photos Kristine sent to him.

Kristine then sent a message to Freddie suggesting she wanted to “fix him up on a night out with Natalia.” Freddie didn’t reply, telling the camera: “It gave me shivers to think that anybody would even remotely do that.” This detail is made all the more disturbing with the release of Natalia Speaks, as extensive DNA testing has shown that Natalia was, in fact, a child at this time.

At the end of the first documentary series, the producers showed Michael Barnett the accusations from Freddie. Michael agreed to watch the clip, holding the laptop in front of him as Freddie started to talk. But before he finished the sentence, Michael cut it off, leaving many wondering what Freddie was about to say.

In Natalia Speaks, both Michael and Natalia are shown the full clip, causing both shock and outrage. “Say what?” says Natalia. “No! Are you crazy? That is a total lie.” Michael, meanwhile, said: “Absolutely not. I have never at all… at the same time, that’s Kristine. She will make up whatever crazy loud lie she can and if you don’t believe her then she’ll take it up a notch.”

ID Kristine Barnett does not appear in either docu-series

The shocking revelation has left a number of viewers demanding justice for Natalia and for the claims against Kristine to be investigated. “#FreddieGill proving #KristineBarnett tried to sell #NataliaGrace into sexual slavery leads me to believe Natalia experienced more SA than what was discussed,” said one on X.

Another took aim at Michael too, writing: “He was 100% an accomplice & failed miserably as a man & father. He & Kristine Barnett are pathological liars & narcissists who belong in jail!” A third added: “Before 2024 is over, I need Michael Barnett and Kristine Barnett arrested and convicted of numerous heinous crimes. I also need Natalia to sue them for every asset they have and win.”

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace and Natalia Speaks are available to stream on Discovery Plus and Max, which you can sign up for here. You can find more of our coverage below:

