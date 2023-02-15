When is All American Season 5 on Netflix?

When does All American Season 5 come out on Netflix? The CW football series is also available on the streaming platform, but when will Season 5 be added?

All American launched on The CW in October 2018, following an American football player (Daniel Ezra) from south Los Angeles who’s recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. The show is inspired by the real-life story of pro player Spencer Paysinger, and also stars Taye Diggs, Bre-Z, and Greta Onieogou.

While the first season’s viewership wasn’t massive, it was critically acclaimed, leading to a second season renewal. Five years later, and the series is currently on its fifth season on the network.

So, for fans who’ve discovered the show via Netflix, they’re probably wondering: when will All American Season 5 come on Netflix?

All American Season 5 will arrive on Netflix sometime in May or June 2023, but a specific release date has yet to be announced.

While the first four seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix, Season 5 is still airing on The CW, with Episode 12 due to be released on February 20.

However, there is good news: any shows from The CW that are licensed to Netflix generally arrive on the streaming platform nine days after their respective finales, so we can expect it by the end of May, barring any changes to its run on the network.

There’s also All American: Homecoming, a spinoff following Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) as she tries to become a professional tennis player. The first season was originally set to land on HBO Max, but it ended up coming to Netflix. Season 2 will also be added to the platform later this year.

All American Seasons 1-4 are on Netflix now. You can catch up with Season 5 on The CW.