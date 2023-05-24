How to update HBO Max to Max on Roku

HBO Max has officially rebranded itself as Max – here’s how to update the app on Roku so you can access the new streaming platform.

We have so many streaming services to keep up with, whether it’s Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, Paramount+, Hulu, or Peacock. There’s simply too much to watch; a never-ending onslaught of content that we’re all drowning in.

HBO Max launched in 2020, but it’s now relaunching as Max, consolidating its library with Discovery+ content following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

The new platform launched in the US on May 23, 2023, but users have been having some issues when they try to update their app on Roku – here’s what you need to know.

While it should be as simple as accessing the same app, as “existing HBO Max subscribers are all set to stream”, it may not be that simple. Here are two methods you can try:

Search for Max on the Roku channel store. Select it, and choose “remove channel” from the list. Once it’s removed, add it again, and you should be able to access Max with your HBO Max login information.

Search for Max on the Roku channel store. Press the asterisk button on your remote and choose the option which searches for updates. This should update the app and allow you to access it.

If you’re a new subscriber, or you’ve just got Roku but you already had an HBO Max subscription, all you need to do is download the Max app.

According to Roku, “Max has transferred your account from HBO Max – your billing and sign-in info for Max is the same as your HBO Max account, and your watch list is ready and waiting for you. You’ll have access to your current plan features for a minimum of six months following today’s launch.”

You can find out more about the launch of Max, including pricing and locations, here.