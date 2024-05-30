The infamous cinema disaster has been made into a documentary movie, so here’s how to watch MoviePass, MovieCrash, including the streaming options.

Watching new movies in cinemas is a privilege many of us film nerds take for granted. However, it gets harder to justify ticket prices as they make us wince more and more with each passing year.

Watching the best movies on the big screen is a magical experience that should be accessible to everyone; MoviePass attempted to monetize that ideal with a business model not unlike Regal Unlimited or the UK’s Cineworld Unlimited.

Despite appreciation from three million-plus subscribers, the service came crashing down in September 2019. If you’re intrigued by what went on behind theater curtains, here’s how to watch the new documentary.

How to watch MoviePass, MovieCrash

MoviePass, MovieCrash is on Max.

It aired on HBO on May 29, 2024, but is now on the streaming service.

If you’re in the UK, you’ll need a VPN to access Max due to it not being available there yet. To bypass the geoblocking, sign up for one, connect to a US server, and then navigate to Max.

MoviePass, MovieCrash streaming options

Max is the only place to stream MoviePass, MovieCrash in the US.

HBO

HBO’s platform doesn’t offer a free trial, but there are several subscription choices.

Max plans:

With Ads: $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year

Ad-Free:- $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year

Ultimate Ad-Free: $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year

What’s MovieCrash about?

MoviePass, MovieCrash is about the rise and fall of MoviePass. It was a subscription-based platform that allowed members to watch unlimited films at the cinema for one monthly payment.

HBO said, “MoviePass was a movie lover’s dream, offering access to movie theater tickets at a discounted rate. But in just eight years, it went from being the fastest-growing subscription service since Spotify to total bankruptcy.

“MoviePass, MovieCrash chronicles the visionary mission of its cofounders, its impressive early success as an innovative movie ticketing model, and its precipitous downfall caused by mismanagement and corporate greed.”

It was directed by award-winning filmmaker Muta’Ali, who’s behind titles such as Cassius X: Becoming Ali and Storm Over Brooklyn.

