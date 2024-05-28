Netflix reportedly disabling downloads on Windows app for watching offline

Netflix is reported to be adding new features to its Windows app while also removing the ability to download shows and movies.

X user Artem Russakovskii shared a screenshot of a notification that reveals Netflix is updating its Windows app and possibly taking away the ability to download content for offline watching.

The alert mentions “a new Windows app experience” which includes access to live events and ad-supported plans. It also states that “downloads will no longer be supported, but you can continue to watch TV shows and movies offline on a supported mobile device.”

Russakovskii isn’t the only one to receive this alert. A user shared a similar alert on Reddit. However, X user Trevor62271128 posted another alert from the Netflix app that doesn’t mention the company disabling downloads. There’s no official confirmation from the streaming giant yet.

It’s unclear which alert is accurate. We checked the Netflix Windows app in different regions but didn’t find any alerts. Netflix may be only notifying users who use the downloads feature. Trevor62271128 mentions that they do not use downloads. The alert suggests downloads will still be available on mobile devices.

Netflix users aren’t happy about not being able to download content. “Cool, another way for me to not own what I watch,” wrote one user on Reddit. “In other words, it’s [Netflix] no longer an app. It’s a web app,” wrote another.

The news comes after analysts predicted in February that Netflix will hike prices on its streaming plans in 2024 to accelerate its revenue and earnings growth. In 2023, the streaming giant axed its original Basic plan for new subscribers, before hiking its prices again by $2-3 on its Basic and Premium in October.