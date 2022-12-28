Willow Episode 6 review: Christian Slater (kind-of) cameos as Madmartigan

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

Following Willow’s weakest instalment yet, the show returns to form in Episode 6, which pays homage to both Indiana Jones and Star Wars, and features a fun cameo from Christian Slater.

Following the pedestrian machinations of Episode 5, Willow shifts up a gear for Episode 6, with our heroes trapped in an underground mine reminiscent of a location in another Lucasfilm classic.

While there they encounter Madmartigan – the swashbuckling hero played by Val Kilmer in the original Willow movie. Though there’s a twist. Followed by a surprise.

All of which makes this the most emotional instalment of the series thus far; one that ends with a noble and genuinely tragic death.

Article continues after ad

Christian Slater cameos as Madmartigan

While incarcerated in an underground mine, our heroes encounter a man in a nearby cage, who claims to have been there for a decade, and introduces himself as Madmartigan.

But in spite of the fact that he tells Kit “I’m your father, and I’ve missed the hell out of you,” he’s played by Christian Slater, who is very much not Val Kilmer.

And so it transpires that this is a character called Allagash, who fought alongside Matmartigan in the Battle of Land’s End. Allegedly. Slater is great here – funny, whimsical, and playing the character with just enough ambiguity that you are never quite sure if he’s telling the truth.

Article continues after ad

“Your father’s alive,” he tells Kit. “Help me out of here and I’ll take you to him.” In spite of her misgivings, Kit does just that, via a fun sequence where the gang impersonate their captors and avoid some dopey trolls, before Allagash comes face-to-face with Boorman. An encounter that doesn’t end well.

Paying tribute to Star Wars and Indiana Jones

Willow is made by Lucasfilm, and pays tribute to the company’s most high-profile productions – namely Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

The last episode featured a drinking game reminiscent of the one Marion played in Raiders of the Lost Ark, while this episode takes place in a mine similar to the one where the Thuggees worship Kali in Temple of Doom. It even features similarly imprisoned slaves doing their dirty work.

Article continues after ad

Later in the episode, we’re told that Madmartigan left his family to pursue “fortune and glory” after the Battle of Land’s End. Which, in turn, is a direct reference to Han Solo telling Luke Skywalker that he’s all about “fortune and glory, kid” in Star Wars. Meaning Harrison Ford characters are all over this outing.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Val Kilmer cameos, via his son

While Allagash and Boormir are settling their difference – with weapons and fists – the former has been true to his word, leading Kit to her father, the real Madmartigan.

Though he appears to be in some other realm, and prevents her from crossing over. Seems Madmartigan went to fight elsewhere – for reasons yet to be explained – knowing that his family and friends would protect what’s most important. Namely Elora Danan.

Article continues after ad

It’s an emotional sequence, made all the more charged by the fact that Val Kilmer isn’t able to voice the character himself due to his real-life tracheotomies. Instead, his son Jack Kilmer voices Madmartigan, and does a great job of sounding like his Dad.

The Verdict: Is Willow Episode 6 good?

Episode 6 is a cracking instalment, featuring action and intrigue as well as twists and turns. Christian Slater is a fantastic addition to the ensemble, with Allagash a hugely entertaining character, especially during his back-and-forths with the equally hilarious Boorman.

Which makes it something of a tragedy when he dies at the end of the story, though he does go out valiantly protecting his new friends.

Article continues after ad

The appearance of Madmartigan is also welcome, though there’s a distinct lack of clarity regarding where he is and what he’s up to. As if the writers weren’t sure what to do with Kilmer’s characters, and so hedged their bets. Here’s hoping his fate is properly sealed – or at least fully explained – by the season’s end.

Willow Episode 6 score: 4/5

Christian Slater’s amusing arrival and distressing departure makes this the best episode of Willow yet.

Willow Episodes 1-6 are available to stream on Disney+ now. You can sign up here.