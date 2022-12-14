Willow Episode 4 review: Secrets and lies haunt our heroes in the High Tower

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

Willow Episode 4 is something of a “bottle episode” with our heroes hanging out in a stronghold where they split up, pair off, and fight each other as well as the forces of evil.

Willow has been all about action and adventure up until this point, with Episode 3 then ending in tragedy. So Episode 4 finds the fellowship catching their breath and taking stock as they endeavour to save one of their number.

Trouble is, this all plays out in the stronghold of brutal tyrant Bavmorda, meaning the castle walls hide secrets, while the building itself poses a threat.

Meaning this episode nicely ties the 2022 series back to the 1988 film, both metaphorically, and come the climax, literally.

Exorcising Graydon

At the end of Episode 3, Commander Ballentine was killed because he was possessed by evil magic. Now Episode 4 finds Graydon (Tony Revolori) in danger of suffering the same fate.

Much of this effort therefore revolves around Willow (Warwick Davis) essentially trying to exorcise the demonic powers that now reside inside his fellow warrior, while keeping the rest of the teens out of trouble, and specifically, out of the High Tower, the scene of the film’s finale.

The ritual is tough on Graydon, exposing him to terrifying visions of his father, while also exposing the scars of his childhood to his new friends. But he pulls through, and is saved. So it seems.

The Order of the Worm

Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) also gets a glimpse at the distant past, seeing her mother’s murder by Bavmorda’s decree.

Though in turn, we also learn that evil didn’t always reside in the Queen, but rather was planted inside her by a cult. Called the ‘Order of the Worm,’ they kidnapped Bavmorda when she was a child, warped her mind, and imbued her with powers.

All of which makes Bavmorda more three-dimensional that she was in the original film, even if she is yet to appear onscreen, and with no guarantee that she actually will. Indeed with evil not having a face thus far, it’s quite hard to get a handle on the threat posed by Willow’s villains.

Film and show combine

With Graydon now an evil-free zone, he takes Elora up to the High Tower, where they weren’t supposed to go, because… he isn’t really good now, but rather still a trickster villain, empowered by the confidence and strength that the forces of evil have bestowed upon him.

This is where movie and show combine in elegant fashion, as this is the High Tower where Bavmorda originally tried to kill Elora. And Graydon is endeavouring to do the same, stating “We’re going to finish the ritual tonight.”

Footage from the film appears in the middle of this scene, reminding us that the Queen was thwarted as much by her own carelessness as she was by the title character’s efforts. But Willow nevertheless reappears to save the day, while Elora de-possesses Graydon with her new powers.

The Verdict: Is Willow Episode 4 good?

Episode 4 is very much Graydon’s episode, and Tony Revolori does a good job with the character, making him both vulnerable and villainous.

There’s clearly a spark between Elora and Graydon, which will doubtless cause drama as and when they locate her current beau, Prince Arik.

To add fuel to the fire, while saving the new object of her desires, Elora sees into Graydon’s past, and witnesses the youngster killing his brother by pushing him out of a tree. No idea how he’ll explain that one, but it will doubtless be fun watching him try.

Willow Episode 4 score: 3/5

Moments of Episode 4 feel contrived, pairing characters off then breaking them up for the sake of conversations that furthers the plot. But Graydon and Elora Danan’s central storyline is compelling, delving into their respective pasts to complicate matters in the present and stir things up in the future.

Willow reviews

