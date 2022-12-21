Willow Episode 5 review: Brownie Kevin Pollack returns to help an old friend

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

The secrets from the past that were revealed in Episode 4 of Willow are confronted head-on in Episode 5, making it feel like a talky continuation rather than something that drives the story forward. But it does feature a classic character cameo.

Last week’s Willow nicely dove-tailed with the original 1988 movie, the episode ending in the High Tower much like the film.

The callbacks continue in Episode 5 thanks to the return of Kevin Pollack’s Brownie. But first, a chase, during which Willow brandishes a flame-flower to ward off some winged beasts.

Only he doesn’t quite succeed, meaning the gang is forced to flee into the Wildwood. A location that’s very much out of the dangerous frying pan, and into the equally dangerous fire.

Article continues after ad

What is the Wildwood?

Via yet another chunk of exposition, we learn that the Wildwood lures the unsuspecting in with nice sights and sounds. Though once there they loose the will to do anything, and never want to leave.

Which isn’t ideal for our band of brothers and sisters as they are trying to get beyond the shattered sea to rescue Prince Arik. But enter the wood they do, precipitating another instalment where people pair off and split up for some more character development.

Which is rough for Elora Danan, who is yet again told that she’s not wand-ready, in spite of the fact that her magic was the key to the previous episode’s dramatic escape. Hey gang – she’s just experienced a vision of her mother’s death – cut the girl some slack.

Article continues after ad

The Brownies return! Well one of them does

A Brownie is a “Lesser Faery” who measures under 10 inches tall, and loves a spot of mischief. Two Brownies – Rool (Kevin Pollack), and Franjean (Rick Overton) – accompanied Willow on part of his original adventure, to help the aspiring sorcerer while also providing comic relief.

Here they return. Well one of them does, as while Rool appears, Franjean is only mentioned; the character’s absence explained by the fact that his wife left him for his partner in crime. Not only that, but Rool is now a Dad, with father and daughter’s banter providing a fresh source of comedy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Rool helps Willow with a plan, and offers some cod philosophy, but while it’s nice to see them reunite, the scenes they share don’t really add much to proceedings.

Article continues after ad

Regrets, recriminations, and a kiss

The fallout from the revelations of the previous episode hit home and hit hard in Episode 5. Elora tells Graydon that through her visions, “I saw you kill your brother.” Graydon claims he was possessed as a kid. So that one gets dealt with. Kind-of.

Willow admits that he defeated Bavmorda through blind luck, and then built his reputation upon that twist of fate. Thereby admitting that he suffers from the same kind of imposter syndrome that’s causing Elora to doubt herself. So that one’s still in motion.

Most dramatically, Jade wants to know why the Queen lied about her father, while Kit admits “I know my Dad killed your Dad.” Which looks like it will force a wedge between the pair. But instead of warring, they kiss, so that one very much gets sorted. Until they find the Prince, that is.

Article continues after ad

The Verdict: Is Willow Episode 5 good?

Episode 5 might be the weakest Willow thus far, kicking off with some entertaining action, then focussing on characters sharing home truths – once again – rather than anything more exciting.

It’s also one of the most weirdly anachronistic episodes yet. As while the movie was mired in the sights and sounds of a mystical fantasy realm, here that’s combined with modern music, and modern vernacular, such as one character advising another to “move the stick from your butt.” Which makes for a strange viewing experience.

Willow Episode 5 score: 2/5

While Episode 5 features a fine opening sequence and solid cliffhanger finale, what happens in the middle is a little uneventful and dull.

Article continues after ad

Willow Episodes 1-5 are available to stream on Disney+ now. You can sign up here.