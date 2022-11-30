Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

How many Avatar movies are there? Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, is about to hit cinemas – but how many sequels are planned, and when are they coming out?

Avatar was released in 2009, and it’s still the highest-grossing movie of all time to this day. Avengers: Endgame made a strenuous effort to dethrone James Cameron, but a quick re-release in China put the MCU in its place.

It’s been 13 years, and we’re finally about to return to Pandora in The Way of Water, taking place more than a decade after the original movie.

There’s a lot of hype for Avatar 2, believed to be the most expensive movie ever made – but how many Avatar movies will there be, and when will they be released?

How many Avatar movies are there?

Including Avatar 2, there are two Avatar movies: Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water.

There are three other sequels planned, titled (as per BBC News) Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

However, according to James Cameron, the fourth and fifth movies could be scrapped if The Way of Water doesn’t make enough money at the box office.

“The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: ‘Okay, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly,’ if it’s just not profitable,” he told Total Film.

“We’re in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff, even. It’s the one-two punch – the pandemic and streaming.

“Or, conversely, maybe we’ll remind people what going to the theater is all about. This film definitely does that. The question is: how many people give a sh*t now?”

When are the Avatar movies coming out?

Avatar 2 is due for release on December 16, 2022.

Avatar: The Seed Bearer is expected to hit cinemas on December 20, 2024, followed by the fourth on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028. The release of Avatar 4 and 5 is dependent on box office performance.

Avatar movies in chronological order

Watching the Avatar movies in chronological order is simple: watch the first Avatar, then watch Avatar 2.

There is an extra source, if you consider yourself to be a dedicated Avatar fan: parts of Cameron’s original plans for the sequel, which were scrapped early in development, have been adapted for a graphic novel set between the first and second film, which will be available from December 6.

“There’s some great stuff in it. I mean, you’ve got the Na’vi fighting with bows and arrows in zero-G,” Cameron explained.

“I mean, I’m there! I want to see that movie. But it just didn’t achieve enough of the overall story and thematic goals that I had in mind. So we’re turning it into a Dark Horse graphic novel. You’ll be able to see that interim battle that took place between movie one and movie two.”

Avatar 2 hits cinemas on December 16, 2022. You can find out more about the movie here.