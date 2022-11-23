Avatar 2 may be the most expensive movie of all time

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Avatar 2 may be the most expensive movie in Hollywood history, according to a new report.

Avatar: The Way of Water is James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to his 2009 box office king of the world, still the highest-grossing movie of all time to this day.

The follow-up has been branded as the “motion picture event of a generation”, a claim bolstered by the sparse theatrical calendar heading into December. No movie is brave enough to compete with Avatar 2.

However, while the original enjoyed an unprecedented run in cinemas and eye-watering box office returns, the sequel needs to do extraordinarily well – as it may be the most expensive movie ever made.

Article continues after ad

Avatar 2 budget reportedly above $350 million

Avatar 2 cost between $350 million and $400 million, as per The Hollywood Reporter. This makes it one of the most expensive movies of all time – if not the most expensive, if its production budget is on the higher end of those figures.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides is somehow still the most expensive movie ever made, costing a whopping $379 million. Even adjusted for inflation, it’s held the top spot for more than a decade.

Below that, you have Avengers: Age of Ultron and Endgame, which cost $365 million and $356 million respectively.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, Avatar 2 looks poised to take the Hollywood budget crown, as James Cameron recently revealed the sequel will need to be the “third or fourth highest-grossing film in history [to be profitable]. That’s your threshold. That’s your breakeven.”

Article continues after ad

Originally, The Way of Water was believed to have cost $250 million before marketing, with Variety reporting the batch of four sequels to have a combined budget of $1 billion. Neither 20th Century Studios nor Cameron has provided a hard number for Avatar 2’s budget, but it seems it may be record-breaking.

Most expensive movies of all time

Below you’ll find a list of the most expensive movies ever made, starting with the biggest budget and including Avatar 2. We’ve slotted it in with the most recent estimate. Note: this is unadjusted for inflation.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides: $379 million

Avengers: Age of Ultron: $365 million

Avengers: Endgame: $356 million

Avatar: The Way of Water: $350-400 million

Fast X: $340 million

Avengers: Infinity War : $325 million

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End: $300 million

Justice League: $300 million

Solo: A Star Wars Story: $275 million

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: $275 million

John Carter: $264 million

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: $263 million

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: $262 million

Tangled: $260 million

The Lion King: $260 million

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: $259 million

Spider-Man 3: $258 million

Beauty and the Beast: $255 million

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: $250 million

Furious 7: $250 million

The Fate of the Furious: $250 million

No Time to Die: $250 million

Thor: Love and Thunder $250 million

According to Box Office Pro, Avatar 2 is projected to double the original blockbuster’s opening weekend, and with a theatrical release date secured in China, a worldwide gross close to $2 billion is no longer out of the question.

Article continues after ad

Avatar: The Way of Water hits cinemas on December 16, 2022. You can find out more about the movie here.