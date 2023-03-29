How long is House of the Dragon Season 2? Plus Season 3 update

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is reducing its number of episodes for Season 2.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon was a huge hit for HBO, so-much-so that Season 2 was announced last summer.

That first series – which starred Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Milly Alcock, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Matt Smith – ran for 10 episodes. Author George R.R. Martin has been clear that to tell his story properly, the show would need four seasons, each consisting of 10 instalments.

But a new report suggests those episode numbers are to be reduced for the next season.

How long is House of the Dragon Season 2?

Season 2 of House of the Dragon will consist of eight episodes. That’s two less than previously planned.

According to Deadline, the reduction “is part of a long-term plan for the show, which includes HBO mulling a green light for a third season.”

The report continues: “The initial plan was for another 10-episode arc, which eventually changed, leading to some script rewrites. Given the leadership change at HBO’s parent company, some pointed at Warner Bros. Discovery leadership’s focus on cost-cutting.

“An HBO spokesperson, who confirmed to Deadline that Season 2 will contain 8 episodes, stressed that the episode count trim was story-driven.”

Season 3 all but confirmed

The same articles says showrunner/executive producer Ryan Condal and author Martin have been looking at the “big picture” for the series, and organizing battles and season breaks to properly plan the narrative to its conclusion after four seasons.

“Season 3 has been mapped out and might be greenlighted,” Deadline states. “With HBO seriously considering committing to moving ahead with scripts, casting and a production plan as the network too is trying to think long-term instead of season-to-season.”

Their sources continue: “With a portion of the plot originally intended for Season 2, including a major battle, moving to Season 3, I hear it is now more likely that the series would run for four seasons, but that has not been determined as Condal and Martin continue to go back-and-forth on the number of seasons – three or four – that would be optimal to tell the full story.”

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is about to shoot in the UK, for a likely Summer 2024 launch.

