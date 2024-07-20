House of the Dragon Season 2 final runtimes revealed – and it’s good news

The runtimes for the last three episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 were revealed, giving fans something to look forward to.

House of the Dragon Season 2 kicked the war between the Greens and Blacks into high gear thanks to Lucerys and Aemond’s fight.

Because of the conflict’s overwhelming scope, some viewers believed that not everything could be discussed in eight episodes.

However, the final runtimes for Episodes 6 to 8 have been a bit of a saving grace for fans as all three rival the runtime for any episode in Season 1.

Article continues after ad

The longest episode for House of the Dragon Season 1 clocked in at 68 minutes, while the shortest came in at 54 minutes.

Season 2 saw longer episodes, with the first running for 64 minutes and Episode 3 coming in at around 70 minutes.

The last three episodes of Season 2 presumably wrap up the first act of the Dance of the Dragon battles.

After the heartbreaking death of Rhaenys and the impending doom of Aemond‘s reign as the makeshift king, Season 2’s final three episodes are sure to be quite the movie event for fans.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The last 3 episodes is crazy I feel like I just started watching it,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter, as a second one chimed in, “Only 3 episodes left ? Oh I hate modern television.”

Another fan truly pushed forth their one wish for the short season with the comment, “For Ser Criston to die in one of them.”

Keep up to date with our House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule, check out our guides on Hugh the Hammer, how Aemond Targaryen dies, and find other TV shows streaming in July.