Evil Dead 6: Everything we know so far

Here’s everything we know about Evil Dead 6, the next movie in the horror franchise, from its plot to potential cast, any release date speculation, and trailer updates.

Evil Dead Rise – the fifth installment of Sam Raimi’s blood-splattered horror legacy – sees Lee Cronin taking the reins and delivering a sequel that delivers on the gore, offering nods to the source material while also marching the franchise into a new era.

Though perhaps no horror-comedy will topple the cult classic status of Raimi’s 1987 horror-comedy extravaganza, Evil Dead II, the film debuted to a fantastic reaction from critics and fans alike. As we said in our review, Evil Dead Rise is “one of the best entries in the series, and one that introduces a badass horror heroine for the ages.”

With an 80% and 84% audience and critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a huge opening weekend at the box office, Evil Dead junkies might be pleased to know Cronin has big plans for the franchise moving forward, including a potential sixth movie. Here’s what we know so far about Evil Dead 6.

Warning: spoilers for Evil Dead Rise ahead!

Will there be an Evil Dead 6?

Evil Dead 6 hasn’t been announced yet, but the outlook is strong for the horror franchise moving forward.

Alongside the success of the fifth installment, producer and Evil Dead stalwart Bruce Campbell recently spoke to The AV Club about the future of Ash and the film series.

Starz

When asked about the potential for an Evil Dead movie with more “widespread chaos,” the Ash Williams star explained: “The only problem with that is that it can get out of hand and if we jump into that world too quickly, it’s hard to get it back.”

However, he did say to expect not to wait so long for the next movies, adding: “I think the stories will progress a little more now. We’re going to try and do them more like every two or three years rather than every 10 years.”

And if an Evil Dead 6 were to get the green light, Cronin’s fully on board. In a new interview with Variety, the filmmaker said: “I’m excited for the potential of what could be next and really hope that I can be involved in future chapters.”

Is there an Evil Dead 6 release date?

No, since Evil Dead 6 hasn’t been confirmed yet, there is no release date. However, we could hazard a guess on when the next one might arrive based on Campbell’s estimations.

If we go with his “two or three years” suggestion and another sequel is confirmed shortly, that means we could expect Evil Dead 6 to arrive sometime in mid-2025 or 2026. We’ll update this space upon any announcement.

Evil Dead 6: What will it be about?

While no official plot details have been shared for Evil Dead 6, there are a number of directions the movie could go in, with Cronin sharing four ideas he’d like to see play out in another sequel.

This is where we enter spoiler territory to discuss the ending for Evil Dead Rise. You see, although the bulk of the film takes place in an LA apartment block, proceedings kick off at a lake where a woman kills her two friends.

The big reveal at the end of the movie is that said woman was living in the same high-rise where the evil dead just rose. She becomes possessed before heading to the lake, meaning the opening scene was a flash-forward to what happens after this epilogue. And since a Deadite is now out in the wild, Evil Dead Rise sets up a potential sequel.

Studio Canal

Cronin elaborated on the ending in the same Variety interview, saying that it “was closing the loop back to the beginning,” before revealing he has “four places” of where to take the next movie and beyond.

The first is a Book of the Dead origin story. As explained by Cronin: “We have history in this film and that’s presented through the vinyl. So there’s a story to be told there. It’s not by accident.” Another potential storyline stems from Beth (Lily Sullivan) taking her chainsaw on the road, with the filmmaker adding: “Somebody that survives picks up the chainsaw at the end and where they might go.”

“There’s also the aftermath in this building and who encounters that,” he continued. “And I’ve often thought, ‘What happens when the cleanup crew shows up?’” And last but definitely not least, there’s the opportunity to pay homage to its predecessors and bring us back to the woods.

“Because of the opening and the closing, there’s that continuation of how this evil has a gate,” said Cronin. “That brings us back into that forest context, which excites me because I love that I broke the mold, but wouldn’t it be fun now if I went back to the cabin in the woods. It could be a cool journey.”

Evil Dead 6 cast: Who’d be in it?

Since there’s no official confirmation of an Evil Dead 6, there’s also no news on who might be cast in the next film, so all we can do is speculate for now.

Considering Lily Sullivan’s Beth and Nell Fisher’s Kassie survive the ending of Evil Dead Rise, we could see their return, although this would very much depend on whether Cronin would be back as director, and which story he’d choose to explore next.

If he were to go with the Book of the Dead origin story, there’s an opportunity to introduce entirely new cast members into the fold.

One person we sadly won’t be seeing is Bruce Campbell, who announced in 2021 that he had officially hung up his chainsaw and would no longer be playing Ash in any future projects – except in animated form.

Is there an Evil Dead 6 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Evil Dead 6 right now. You can check out the trailer for Evil Dead Rise below:

