 How episode 2 of The Mandalorian S2 connects to Empire Strikes Back - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

How episode 2 of The Mandalorian S2 connects to Empire Strikes Back

Published: 8/Nov/2020 16:18

by Emma Soteriou
The Mandalorian season 2
Disney/Lucasfilm

Share

Star Wars The Mandalorian

Fans have discovered that the creatures introduced in episode two of The Mandalorian’s second season first appeared in concept art for Empire Strikes Back.

After an explosive first episode of season two, the easter eggs just keep coming for Star Wars fans.

The season opener, The Marshal, saw the introduction of the Krayt Dragon – who Obi-Wan is seen mimicking in A New Hope – as well as part of Anakin’s podracer from the prequels, which we see in The Phantom Menace.

However, episode two, ‘The Passenger’, had a much more discrete link to the original Star Wars trilogy.

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in episode 2
Disney/Lucasfilm
The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in ‘The Passenger’

How episode 2 connects to Empire Strikes Back

There was plenty of Baby Yoda in this episode – enough to make most fans happy. However, some people were underwhelmed with the filler episode, especially following on from such a strong Chapter 9.

It saw Din Djarin visit an ice planet and come across some new creatures for the first time – the ice spiders. Though unused before, it’s apparent that the idea of these creatures has been around for quite some time in the Star Wars universe.

According to a Reddit thread, the ice spiders originally appeared in concept art for Empire Strikes Back.

Spoilers for Mando Season 2 Episode 2. Concept art work from Empire Strikes Back. from r/starwarsspeculation

People were quick to notice the connection, with one user (VIARPE) saying: “Not to show off but as soon as I saw The Child approaching the eggs I thought of this painting and started saying ‘nononononono’.”

Others saw a resemblance to the krykna spiders used in Star Wars: Rebels, however, they had a slightly different look to them, so it’s unclear whether they are related or not.

Rebels was known to draw from original concept art a lot during the show, with planets including Lothal shaped based on Ralph McQuarrie’s designs.

His design for the ‘knobby white spider’ was initially intended to make an appearance on the planet of Dagobah in Empire Strikes Back.

As the rest of The Mandalorian season two airs, it will be interesting to see how else it relates to the original trilogy and if that could be the key to its continued success.

New episodes of the show are available to stream on Disney Plus every Friday.

TV + Movies

Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder production date revealed

Published: 8/Nov/2020 14:03

by Emma Soteriou
Natalie Portman as The Might Thor
Marvel Comics/Gage Skidmore

Share

Marvel

A recent casting call in Australia has confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder will begin production in January. The movie will see Natalie Portman take over as The Mighty Thor.

Unlike any of the other original Avengers, Thor has managed to earn himself a fourth movie, after a great fan response to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Tackling different angles to the superhero seems to come easy for Chris Hemsworth, with his Avengers: Endgame approach to Thor giving fans quite the surprise too.

That being said, it seems the actor is set to bow out in Love and Thunder, after it was revealed that he will be handing his mantle down to love interest, Jane.

Natalie Portman at San Diego Comic Con
Flickr/Gage Skidmore
Natalie Portman was revealed to return at San Diego Comic Con.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder starting production?

Chris Hemsworth originally mentioned plans to start work on the movie in early 2021, after it faced delays due to the ongoing health crisis.

However, new details on stand-ins for the movie have given an idea of how long production is set to be going on for in Sydney.

A casting call shared on StarNow showed three stand-ins/photo doubles were required for a ‘major feature film’ being shot in Fox Studios in 2021.

Though not confirmed to be Thor: Love and Thunder, the descriptions for each role have a clear connection to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Natalie Portman’s Jane, and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

On top of this, it says production is set to run from January to June 2021.

From the same member on the platform, a call for people of all ages – five foot or less – was also shared. It mentioned that filming will be in the same time period and location, so is likely to also be connected to the project.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder coming out?

The release date for Thor: Love and Thunder is February 11, 2022.

Natalie Portman recently spoke about her growing role in the MCU on The Kelly Clarkson Show, hinting at what was in store for her character.

“She does have powers,” explained Portman. “It’s not exactly the same as Thor – it’s her own version of it – and she’s called The Mighty Thor.”

With the actress already in Australia preparing for the movie, along with director Taika Waititi and Christian Bale, who is expected to play the villain, it seems it won’t be long at all until filming begins.