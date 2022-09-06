House of the Dragon: Jason Lannister actor tells fans to be “patient”

House of the Dragon Episode 3 introduced Jason Lannister to the fold, and while his appearance was brief, the actor has told fans to be “patient.”

The Lannisters were among the biggest players in Game of Thrones, whether it’s Cersei, Jaime, Tywin, or Tyrion. There are babies out there named after Cersei, for goodness sake, despite her being an incestuous tyrant.

House of the Dragon isn’t quite as concerned with the residents of Casterly Rock. They’re wealthy, sure, and aren’t a minor house in the ruling of Westeros, but they’ve yet to rise and take hold of King’s Landing.

Episode 3 of the prequel series introduced two Lannisters for the first time: Jason and Tyland Lannister, both played by Jefferson Hall.

House of the Dragon: Fans should be “patient” for more Jason Lannister

House of the Dragon revolves around the Targaryens and the Dance of the Dragons, the civil war that’d eventually be the infamous family’s undoing in its dynasty over the Seven Kingdoms.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hall teased what to expect from the Lannisters throughout the rest of the show’s first season.

“This is a story about the Targaryens. And the Lannisters do play a strong role in it, but not from the offset,” he said.

HBO Jefferson Hall plays Jason and Tyland Lannister.

“[Fans need] to be patient as far as that’s concerned. Because they are introduced to the story… and they are supporting that story. That’s not to say they don’t have a very strong, pivotal role within it as time goes on, but to begin with, for sure, it’s gonna be a waiting game.”

In Episode 3, Jason Lannister makes a bid for Rhaenyra’s hand in marriage, which would strengthen his house’s claim to the throne – and probably give him control of a dragon. Unfortunately for him, she wasn’t keen.

Although, Hall doesn’t think Jason has the same ambition as his brother. “It might be a bit of a drag to him. He’s not aspirational, particularly for power,” he said.

“I don’t think he’s ever had to think that much [about it] whereas Tyland has had to think from day one about how to make it in the world.”

House of the Dragon Episode 4 will be available to watch on September 11 in the US and September 12 in the UK.