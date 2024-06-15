House of the Dragon fans point out major inconsistency in upcoming civil war

Ahead of the House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere, some fans have noticed a major inconsistency when it comes to the idea of choosing a side in the upcoming civil war.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is gearing up for an epic and bloody battle between the Greens and Blacks, so many viewers have started to choose a side to root for.

However, one fan on Reddit pointed out how inconsistent Season 2‘s message of picking either the Greens or Blacks is as the series has a clear favorite out of the two.

“HBO forgetting the Greens are Targaryens again,” the fan posted along with a picture of Alicent Hightower and her middle son, Aemond.

Article continues after ad

The Green Council is made up of King Viserys Targaryen‘s children and grandchildren, but a lot of people tend label the entirety of the Greens as members of House Hightower.

And while this may be true because Otto Hightower and Viserys’ wife Alicent are the de facto leaders of the Greens, this distinction lessens the idea that the Greens vs. Black war is actually a civil war within the Targaryen family.

Article continues after ad

“They’re literally just as Targaryen or even more,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “It’s very obvious that they want to villainize the Greens.”

One Reddit user echoed the idea of Green’s purposeful villainization writing, “Are you surprised, at this point? It’s very clear by now HOTD wants the audience to see the Blacks to be true Targaryens, and their rivals as not. It’s visible from plenty of creative decisions. The tagline may be ‘all must choose’ but it’s pretty clear which side the showrunners want you to choose lol.”

Article continues after ad

House of the Dragon Season 1 managed to position Rhaenyra Targaryen as the most prominent main character, so it’s only natural that some audience members would want to see her win the Iron Throne and defeat House Hightower.

In many people’s eyes, she’s suffered the most as her half-brother Aegon usurped her throne, and her middle son Lucerys fought Aemond and lost his life.

Article continues after ad

However, the Black faction is also made up of flawed people who have done harmful things and the upcoming civil war will only enhance the uglier sides of both camps, so fans may need to start leaning more into the gray area of the conflict.

Article continues after ad

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16. For more, check out our guide to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. You can also read our House of the Dragon Season 2 review, and check out which book House of the Dragon is based on.