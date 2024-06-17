Here’s everything you need to know about the Stark that makes an appearance in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1.

At the beginning of House of the Dragon Season 2, Jacaerys Velaryon is on a mission. He’s been sent by his mother Rhaenyra to rally up troops across the Seven Kingdoms, hoping to secure as many allies as they can for Team Black.

They need all the help they can get to take back the Iron Throne from King Aegon II, so Jacaerys goes as far as the North to enlist. Along the way he meets with a Stark, and has a conversation that forms the first episode of Season 2.

But who is this mysterious Stark, and should we know him from A Game of Thrones? Here’s what you need to know. (Minor spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon Season 2.)

Which Stark is in Episode 1 of House of the Dragon Season 2?

In Episode 1, Jacaerys Velaryon talks with Cregan Stark (played by Tom Taylor) in the North, in hopes of joining forces on behalf of his mother, Rhaenyra.

Cregan Stark takes him to the Wall, where the two discuss plans and Cregan informs him that the Wall is actually only built to keep out one thing: death. However, their conversation is interrupted when Jacaerys gets a raven, with a message telling him to come back to Dragonstone.

Who is Cregan Stark?

Cregan Stark (aka: the Wolf of the North) was the Lord of Winterfell and head of House Stark during the reigns of Viserys I, Aegon II, Aegon III and Daeron I Targaryen.

He was also known as the Old Man of the North when he grew older, and served as the Hand of the King for a short time during Aegon III’s reign. (His time as Hand would later be referred to as “the Hour of the Wolf”.)

In the books, he was the eldest son of Rickon Stark and Gilliane Glover. Cregan was thirteen years old when his father died, and his uncle, Bennard, ruled the North until he came of age. However, when the time came, Bennard was reluctant to give up his rule, and Cregan eventually had him and his three sons imprisoned.

Cregan had a son, Rickon (named after his father), with his first wife Arra Norrey, who died in childbirth. Though he also had other children — four girls with Alysanne Blackwood, and four other sons and one daughter with Lynara Stark.

For a long time, the North remained distant from the political matters of King’s Landing and the kingdoms, until Jacaerys Velaryon rallied for Cregan’s support in his family’s battle against Aegon II’s claim to the throne.

There are two differing accounts of this meeting. One alleges that the two got on very well, swore an oath of brotherhood, and had a pretty good time drinking and hunting. The other account, however, claims that Jacaerys tried to convert him to the Faith of the Seven. Regardless, Cregan kept his promise to fight for Rhaenyra‘s claim.

Cregan would eventually outlive his own son, who died during the conquest of Dorne in 157 AC. His younger son, Jonnel, succeeded Cregan when he died. The date of his death is never specified, and it’s expected that could have lived to be 88 years old and ruled the North for at least three decades.

Is Cregan Stark in A Game of Thrones?

Cregan Stark is mentioned in the Game of Thrones book, but not the TV show.

His body is entombed in the crypt of Winterfell. In the Game of Thrones novel, Bran points him out while he and Osha are down there.

He tells her: “Oh, there, he’s Cregan Stark. He fought with Prince Aemon once, and the Dragonknight said he’d never faced a finer swordsman.”

This scene is in the TV show, but Bran doesn’t mention Cregan. Instead, he refers to his grandfather, Rickard Stark, and his aunt, Lyanna Stark. You can see the scene played out below:

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 is now streaming on HBO max in the US and on NOW in the UK.

