House of the Dragon: Cannibal and the three wild dragons explained

In House of the Dragon Episode 10, Daemon mentions “three wild dragons” – but who are they, who’s Cannibal, and will they appear in the show? Let’s break it down.

If the Targaryens are known for one thing more than their sleek blonde hair, it’s their dragons. House of the Dragon will show at least 17 dragons throughout its run, with nine in the first season alone.

Across Season 1, we’ve seen the likes of Syrax, Caraxes, Seasmoke, Vhagar, and Meleys, among others.

So, who are the “wild dragons”, and will we see them in Season 2 of House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon: Who are the three wild dragons?

The three wild dragons in House of the Dragon will be the Cannibal, Sheep Stealer, and Grey Ghost.

While unnamed in the show, Daemon mentions them to Rhaenyra when trying to convince her to use the dragons in her arsenal against Aegon II and the Hightowers, otherwise known as the Greens.

HBO While suspected to be Vermithor, some believe the dragon in Episode 10 was the Cannibal.

“We have Syrax, Caraxes, and Meleys. Your sons have Vermax, Arrax, and Tyraxes. Baela has Moondancer. There are also unclaimed dragons: Seasmoke still resides on Driftmark; Vermithor and Silverwing dwell on the dragon mound, still riderless. And then there are the three wild dragons, all of whom nest here.”

House of the Dragon: The Cannibal explained

The Cannibal is the largest and oldest of the wild dragons in Westeros.

According to George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, he earned the name by eating fellow dragons, including dead dragons, newborns, and dragon eggs. He’s said to have black scales and green eyes. While his exact age isn’t known, he’s believed to predate King Jaehaerys I, similarly to Balerion the Black Dread.

The Cannibal is the most infamous untamed dragon in the book, devouring small dragons and anyone who dared to try and ride him, including Silver Denys, the alleged bastard son of Maegor the Cruel.

Only one person refused to fear the Cannibal: Baela Targaryen, who offered to pursue the wild dragon to find out whether he killed Grey Ghost, but she wasn’t allowed to take the risk. Amazingly, he outlived the Dance of the Dragons, but he vanished soon after.

House of the Dragon: Will the Cannibal and wild dragons appear in Season 2?

While it’s yet to be confirmed, many expect to see the Cannibal and the other wild dragons in House of the Dragon Season 2.

House of the Dragon Season 1 is available to stream now. You can check out our review of Episode 10 here. For more on Season 2, click here.