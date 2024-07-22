House of the Dragon: The wild dragon in the Vale explained

According to House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6, the Vale is home to a wild dragon – a reveal that could ruffle some fans’ feathers.

In the newest episode of House of the Dragon, we see Rhaena walking with Joffrey in the Vale. Suddenly, they find the remains of sheep, with nothing left but bones, ash, and a huge area of grass rendered black and burned.

Later, she confronts Jeyne Arryn about what she saw. “You misled me, my lady. There is a large dragon in the Vale,” she says.

Much like Rhaena discovering the truth, oblivious viewers may have just stumbled onto a very contentious change to George R.R. Martin’s source material. So, let’s get into it (beware of spoilers from the book).

What wild dragon is in the Vale?

While unconfirmed, it’s believed that Sheepstealer is the wild dragon in the Vale in House of the Dragon.

“Rumor of it began shortly after the war; ranging more broadly for food, my maesters surmise. It is large and formidable, but alas, wild,” Jeyne tells Rhaena.

While Sheepstealer’s presence in the Vale is already divisive (more on that later), it isn’t a ridiculous leap. In the source material, a clan known as the Burned Men were believed to “worship a fire-witch, sending their boys to bring her gifts and risk the flames of her dragon to prove their manhood,” as per AWOIAF.

That lines up with what Rhaena found: a flock of dead sheep. What if these mysterious men shepherded the sheep to feed Sheepstealer… or maybe he was just hungry.

How many wild dragons are there?

There are three wild dragons in Westeros: Sheepstealer, Cannibal, and Grey Ghost.

None of them have appeared in House of the Dragon… yet. “You’re going to meet five new dragons,” showrunner Ryan Condal teased about the second season.

In Episode 6, we get a glimpse of Aegon III’s Stormcloud, and we earlier saw Baela riding Moondancer, but we’ve yet to see any of the wild dragons, nor has Silverwing appeared.

Sheepstealer explained

Sheepstealer is a wild dragon who hatched in Jaehaerys I Targaryen’s early years, although the exact date of his hatching isn’t known (we know he’s younger than Vermithor, but that’s about it).

He resided in Dragonstone’s caverns, failing to bond with any rider and becoming increasingly uneasy with human contact. Without a dragonrider, he lived a relatively harmless life… if you’re a person, that is. Sheep were his main targets (plus the odd dog), and he’d often fly across Blackwater Bay to feed his appetite.

In Fire and Blood, several people tried to mount Sheepstealer as part of the Sowing (Jacaerys convincing Rhaenyra to seek out Targaryen bastards and other potential dragonseeds, like Ulf the White and Hugh Hammer). It didn’t go well, as he killed more candidates than Vermithor, Seasmoke, and Silverwing combined – Alyn of Hull just made it out alive.

And then came Nettles, a bastard girl who lured him with sheep every morning until he got used to her. Soon, he allowed her to hop on, and the pair became a strong force in the Dance of the Dragons. She also developed a weird relationship with Daemon, a major source of insecurity for Rhaenyra later in the story.

While we won’t go into any other spoilers, here’s an important thing to remember: in the book, Nettles and Sheepstealer were last seen in the Vale, so it may not be an unfamiliar location for the dragon.

Why Sheepstealer in the Vale would spark (further) controversy

If Sheepstealer is in the Vale, it indicates two things: firstly, Nettles has almost definitely been erased or changed in the TV show; and secondly, it adds extra context to one of George R.R. Martin’s suspicious posts.

HBO

Unlike Daeron Targaryen, who’s been name-dropped but never seen, Nettles hasn’t been mentioned once. The Sowing has only just started, so there’s still time – but if she’s been written out of the story, we’re missing a major player in the Dance.

Nettles is assumed to be of Valyrian descent, but there isn’t any proof of this… and many readers have argued her existence debunks the long-held belief that only Targaryens and Velaryons can mount dragons.

Condal told Black Girl Nerds he couldn’t comment on any character who hasn’t appeared in the show “yet”, so she’s not completely off the table.

There are three possibilities: Nettles is cut from the story, so Rhaena bonds with Sheepstealer, and her dragon Morning never appears; Sheepstealer dies in battle, after which Morning hatches; or Nettles makes a surprise appearance, and Sheepstealer’s presence in the Vale was nothing more than a tease.

There’s just one problem with the latter part, and it’s clearly something that grinds Martin’s gears: his dragons aren’t nomadic creatures.

In the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale, Daemon tells Rhaenyra “there are the three wild dragons, all of whom nest here [in Dragonstone].”

According to Martin, that’s exactly where they should be. “The three wild dragons mentioned in Fire & Blood have lairs on Dragonstone… you won’t find dragons hunting the riverlands or the Reach or the Vale, or roaming the northlands or the mountains of Dorne,” he wrote.

“Think about it. If dragons were nomadic, they would have overrun half of Essos, and the Doom would only have killed a few of them. Similarly, the dragons of Westeros seldom wander far from Dragonstone.”

While Nettles’ removal would fan the flames of complaints about Season 2, Rhaena finding Sheepstealer in the Vale would bolster people’s suspicions that Martin isn’t happy with the show’s direction.

“Fantasy needs to be grounded. It is not simply a license to do anything you like… ignore canon, and the world you’ve created comes apart like tissue paper,” he added.

