House of the Dragon: Vhagar and every dragon in the show so far

Whether you’re looking for Vhagar or Syrax, here’s a comprehensive guide to every dragon in House of the Dragon so far.

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, chronicling the tumultuous rule of King Viserys I and the Dance of the Dragons, the bloody, explosive civil war that nearly cripples the Targaryen dynasty.

If the Targaryens are known for one thing more than their sleek blonde hair, it’s their dragons. In Game of Thrones, Daenerys was the Mother of Dragons, three to be exact: Viserion, Rhaegal, and Drogon.

House of the Dragon will boast a far higher number of dragons throughout its run, and we’ve already seen several of them.

How many dragons will be in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon will show at least 17 dragons throughout its run, with nine in the first season alone.

Every dragon in House of the Dragon so far

We’re going to list all of the dragons we’ve seen in House of the Dragon at the time of writing, and we’ll update this space upon others being introduced. Warning, spoilers ahead…

Vhagar

HBO

Vhagar is the biggest living dragon in Westeros, and the second-biggest in history after Balerion the Black Dread.

You can find out more about her history here, but the show has seen her ridden by Laena Velaryon and, most recently, Aemond Targaryen.

Syrax

HBO

Syrax is the first dragon viewers saw in House of the Dragon, with Rhaenyra breaking through the clouds on a flight around King’s Landing.

Syrax is named after a goddess of Valyria, and she’s solely ridden by Rhaenyra. While fierce and capable, she’s not as experienced in battle as other dragons.

Caraxes

HBO

Caraxes is ridden by Daemon in House of the Dragon. He was first ridden by Prince Aemon Targaryen, before Daemon claimed him as his mount in 105 AC.

As well as being a large dragon – while still half the size of Vhagar – Caraxes has a striking red appearance and is considered formidable in battle.

Seasmoke

HBO

Seasmoke is the dragon ridden by Laenor Velaryon, first seen at the end of Episode 3 during the War of the Stepstones against the Crabfeeder’s army.

In George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, Seasmoke bonded with Laenor in 101 BC, and “he was of fighting size during the Dance, but still a young dragon and nimbler in the air than his older brothers.”

Vermax

HBO

Vermax was first seen in Episode 6 of House of the Dragon, when Aegon, Aemond, Jacaerys, and Lucerys are being trained on how to handle dragons.

Vermax will eventually be ridden by Jacaerys, but we won’t go into any further details about that.

Dreamfyre

HBO

Dreamfyre was briefly glimpsed in Episode 6 when Aemond descended into the dragon pit on his own after his brother mocked him with a pig.

The she-dragon was once ridden by Rhaena Targaryen, and she’ll later be ridden by Helaena – but again, we won’t go into further details.

Meleys

HBO

Meleys is the dragon of Rhaenys Targaryen, Viserys’ sister and the wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon. She was first ridden by Alyssa Targaryen.

Meleys has scarlet scales and pink membranes on her wings, which is why she’s known as the Red Queen.

