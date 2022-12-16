Henry Cavill reportedly joining Amazon Warhammer 40K series in next big gig

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Following the news of Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman, fans are vying for the actor to star in a new Warhammer 40,000 project, with a new report revealing that streaming service Amazon may be looking to get the idea up and running.

Henry Cavill has become a fan-favorite actor throughout the gaming community, winning over the hearts of fans by revealing just how much of a gamer he himself is. After appearing in the post-credits scene of Black Adam, DC fans were excited to have the star back as Superman, with rumors surrounding a Man of Steel 2 project all over the internet.

Article continues after ad

Much to the dismay of his fans, it has since been confirmed that he will no longer be back as Superman as DC heads in a different direction with the character. After being cast as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher series, fans were excited to see the actor dive into the world of video games. However, Cavill revealed early this year that he will be leaving the show after the third season.

One topic that was brought up constantly throughout his press tour for The Witcher season 2 and Enola Holmes 2 is his love of Warhammer 40,000. And with the actor now no longer attached to The Witcher or Superman, the internet was quick to encourage the idea of a Warhammer show or movie starring Cavill.

Article continues after ad

Henry Cavill could star in a Warhammer 40,000 series

And according to a new article from The Hollywood Reporter, it appears one streaming giant is already in the process of closing in on a deal to have the project made. The report claims that Amazon are in “final talks” for the right of the Warhammer 40,000 games after “months of negotiations and fending off rival companies that also sought the rights.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

And while the project is yet to have any writers or a showrunner attached, The Hollywood Reporter claims that Vertigo Entertainment are set to executive produce the series. Given Cavill’s outspoken love of the game there is a good chance that he would be interested in the series if Amazon are able to close the deal.

Article continues after ad

Time will tell if an Amazon created Warhammer 40,000 project happens and what role – if any – henry Cavill will play in it.