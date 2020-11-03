 Heath Ledger almost made The Queen’s Gambit with Ellen Page as Beth - Dexerto
Heath Ledger almost made The Queen’s Gambit with Ellen Page as Beth

Published: 3/Nov/2020 16:28

by Daniel Megarry
Ellen Page and The Queen's Gambit
Netflix

Netflix’s hit chess series The Queen’s Gambit was once optioned to be a movie, with Heath Ledger directing and Ellen Page starring as Beth.

It’s fair to say that no-one expected The Queen’s Gambit to become as successful as it has done. A drama about chess doesn’t sound like the most compelling concept, but a solid cast and gripping story have rocketed it to the top of the ‘most-watched’ category on the streaming service.

Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, The Queen’s Gambit revolves around a young girl called Beth, who grows up in an orphanage and competes to become the world’s greatest chess player. Along the way, it explores serious topics like addiction, the death of parents, and being a woman in a man’s world.

The Queen's Gambit on Netflix
Netflix
The Queen’s Gambit has become an unexpected word-of-mouth success for Netflix

But the story as we know it today almost looked very different. Before his tragic death in 2008, actor Heath Ledger was on board to direct a movie version of the novel, with Umbrella Academy star Ellen Page courted to appear as lead character Beth Harmon.

Heath Ledger’s take on The Queen’s Gambit

The unfinished movie was being developed by Allan Scott, the pen name of Scottish writer Allan Shiach, who eventually ended up co-creating the Netflix series. He said in a resurfaced interview with The Independent that the movie was almost ready to begin production before Ledger’s death.

“Heath was the one I wanted to work with,” Shiach said at the time. “He was passionate about it; he was an intense, interested young man and I was drawn to him immediately … We spent a lot of time over the last three months working on his vision.

“We had got to the stage where we had sent the script to Ellen [Page]. Heath was full of ideas for the other cast, mainly from his list of acting friends. We were planning to make a movie at the end of 2008.”

Shiach also explained that Ledger was drawn to the story because of similarities between his own personal struggles and those of lead character Beth Harmon. In both the novel and the Netflix series, Harmon deals with addiction.

“Everyone knows Heath was a user of prescription drugs; and that he had addiction issues when he was a young man,” he added. “The movie business lost a real talent. I think he would have been an extraordinary director.”

Netflix’s success with The Queen’s Gambit

Ledger passed away January 28, 2008, before production on the movie could begin. Plans for the big-screen adaptation were put on hold, with Shiach saying Ledger was “the right director” for it. Now, 12 years later, it’s become a critically-acclaimed TV series.

Season 1 of The Queen’s Gambit is available to watch on Netflix now, and it’s arguably the must-watch show of the moment. It currently holds a rare 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and even won approval from horror icon Stephen King.

Fortnite

Fortnite leak reveals Disney crossover: How to get free Disney+

Published: 3/Nov/2020 12:54

by Daniel Megarry
Disney / Epic Games

Share

Disney+ Fortnite Season 4

News of a collaboration between Fortnite and Disney+ has leaked, with players being offered two free months on the streaming service as a reward for purchasing skins or V-Bucks.

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4 has introduced some of the most beloved Marvel superheroes and villains to the game, either as skins or by having their abilities playable in the game. Seeing the likes of Iron Man, Thor and Storm in the Fortnite universe has been a highlight.

Now, a new leak from VastBlast on Twitter suggests Fortnite’s partnership with Disney, who own Marvel and their roster of superheroes, is about to get even stronger with a Disney+ collaboration incoming.

Fortnite players will be able to get 2 months of Disney+ for free

The leak, shared by VastBlast on Twitter, reveals that if players purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase from the in-game store from now until December 31, 2020, they’ll get up to 2 months of Disney+ for free.

VastBlast also claims there will be “new lower prices” so players can “power up with Disney+”.

The collaboration means that fans will be able to stream all their favorite Marvel movies like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as originals like The Mandalorian and the upcoming Scarlet Witch series WandaVision, for free.

The new collaboration hasn’t been officially announced yet, so we don’t have full details about whether existing Disney+ users will be able to claim those free months of streaming. The announcement from Epic is expected to go live here at some point soon.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as new information is announced about the Fortnite and Disney+ collaboration.

Fortnite x Marvel Epic Games
Epic Games / Marvel
Fortnite players will be able to get two months free of Disney+ with in-store purchases

Fortnite fans are hoping for more Disney crossovers

As well as getting Disney+ for free, the leak has players hyped about other potential crossovers between Fortnite and Disney properties. Many are hoping for skins based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars or The Mandalorian characters to appear in the game in future seasons.

Others speculated that there could be even bigger things in the works from Disney and Fortnite’s team-up, with one fan writing: “There better be a Fortnite Disney Plus series in the works.”

With Chapter 2: Season 4 of Fortnite coming to an end soon, prominent leaker iFireMonkey has claimed that an event planned to round off the season will be “the biggest ever” – you can find out more about that here.