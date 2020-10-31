 Ellen Page starring in controversial new movie about sexism in esports - Dexerto
Ellen Page starring in controversial new movie about sexism in esports

Published: 31/Oct/2020 17:04

by Luke Edwards
Wikimedia Commons

Oscar-nominated actress Ellen Page is set to star in an esports feature film ‘1UP’. The comedy features an athlete who, with the help of a veteran coach, forms an all-female esports team after she’s forced out of her college’s roster.

Page won an Oscar nomination for playing the title character in the 2007 hit ‘Juno’ and has appeared in movies like Inception and X-Men: Days of Future Past. She also featured alongside Willem Dafoe as telepathic teenager Jodie in the 2013 game Beyond: Two Souls.

The new movie, 1UP, is set to include Paris Berelc as the excluded gamer. Berelc is probably best known for her role in Adam Sandler’s spooky comedy Hubie Halloween.

This is Buzzfeed Studios’ first-ever feature-length film, so they’ll be desperate to make sure it’s a hit to put their name on the map as a legitimate studio.

Fox Searchlight Productions
Ellen Page was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in 2007 movie Juno

What we know about ‘1UP’ so far

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Berelc’s character, Vivian, quits her college esports team after being subject to sexism from her male teammates. With the help of Page’s “enigmatic coach”, she assembles an all-women’s team to compete with the boys.

Which esport the movie is set around remains in question, but it’s all part of Buzzfeed’s mission to create “socially relevant” movies for “millennial and Gen Z audiences.”

Studios creating movies like this is another sign of esports moving further into the mainstream – provided it’s successful, of course. But, whether this movie is a very positive reflection on esports or not remains to be seen.

Reactions to ‘1UP’

The premise has provoked some controversy, with some fearing the comedy elements could detract from a serious issue.

Games and comics writer Zoë Quinn sarcastically labeled it “fun” – when the topic at hand isn’t.

Production is expected to begin in November, meaning we’re going to be waiting a while to see it on our screens. Regardless, as one of the first major feature films based around esports, it’s going to be worth keeping an eye on.

Bryce Hall under fire after ‘hypocritical’ lockdown parties Tweet

Published: 31/Oct/2020 17:03

by Charlotte Colombo
bryce hall youtube
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall

Sway House’s Bryce Hall has caused a stir on social media after seemingly criticizing ‘insensitive’ influencers for partying during the current global health crisis – being labeled a hypocrite.

Recently, Bryce Hall has been causing controversy on his social media platforms left, right and centre.

Earlier this month, he was slammed by fans after sharing photos he took in front of the campaign truck of third-party candidate Brock Pierce, with rumors of him endorsing the candidate further intensifying after a leaked conversation seemingly showed him saying that Pierce ‘had his vote’.

Hall was quick to put those rumors to rest on Twitter – saying the only person he endorsed for President was ‘Mama Hall’. But, his outspoken nature has once again got him into trouble, after he has spoken out against influencers partying over Halloween with no regard for social distancing.

The Tweet, which takes aim at ‘influencers going to/throwing parties on Halloween’ despite the current global health crisis, can be seen as a thinly-veiled swipe at the upcoming ‘Verified Party Pt 4’. This is being held by influencers Joey Birlem, Zach Clayton and the band WAV3POP.

bryce hall tweetGiven his own self-confessed ‘party animal’ nature, Bryce Hall’s Tweet has left fans confused.

According to YouTuber DefNoodles, several influencers appear set to fly from all over US to attend the bash.

However, as valid as Hall’s criticism may be, many fans have pointed out that he is in no position to criticize influencer’s behavior. After all, he was caught at a string of rule-breaking parties over the last few months, with the LA Mayor even cutting off utilities in the original Sway House mansion after his 21st birthday party broke social distancing rules.

One Twitter user said: “It’s the hypocrisy for me”, while another joked that “he’s one to talk.” As well as fans, YouTubers like DefNoodles put the TikTok star on blast, as he pointed out that “Bryce Hall is literally the only influencer who got fined for throwing parties.”

Meanwhile, several other Twitter users rushed to Hall’s defense, claiming that the Tweet was meant to be tongue-in-cheek and not to be taken seriously.

One user said: “He’s being sarcastic because everyone that calls him out are the ones throwing and going to parties. He’s the only one that gets called out. No one on TikTok Room or anywhere gives a flying f**k about the others if he’s not there. Ooo Bryce didn’t go… Oh, it’s ok then. The others can party.”

Another said: “I have a feeling he’s trying to take the p**s at this point. He already knows he’s getting hate so he might as well get hate for this. In addition to that, I think he’s absolutely loving all of the attention he’s getting.”

Whatever Hall’s intentions are with this Tweet, it is clear that most of his fans are not willing to let him forget his mistakes that easily.