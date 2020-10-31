Ellen Page starring in controversial new movie about sexism in esports - Dexerto

Oscar-nominated actress Ellen Page is set to star in an esports feature film ‘1UP’. The comedy features an athlete who, with the help of a veteran coach, forms an all-female esports team after she’s forced out of her college’s roster.

Page won an Oscar nomination for playing the title character in the 2007 hit ‘Juno’ and has appeared in movies like Inception and X-Men: Days of Future Past. She also featured alongside Willem Dafoe as telepathic teenager Jodie in the 2013 game Beyond: Two Souls.

The new movie, 1UP, is set to include Paris Berelc as the excluded gamer. Berelc is probably best known for her role in Adam Sandler’s spooky comedy Hubie Halloween.

This is Buzzfeed Studios’ first-ever feature-length film, so they’ll be desperate to make sure it’s a hit to put their name on the map as a legitimate studio.

What we know about ‘1UP’ so far

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Berelc’s character, Vivian, quits her college esports team after being subject to sexism from her male teammates. With the help of Page’s “enigmatic coach”, she assembles an all-women’s team to compete with the boys.

Which esport the movie is set around remains in question, but it’s all part of Buzzfeed’s mission to create “socially relevant” movies for “millennial and Gen Z audiences.”

Studios creating movies like this is another sign of esports moving further into the mainstream – provided it’s successful, of course. But, whether this movie is a very positive reflection on esports or not remains to be seen.

Reactions to ‘1UP’

The premise has provoked some controversy, with some fearing the comedy elements could detract from a serious issue.

I really love that the worst event of my life is being turned into a comedy. https://t.co/IlkRW4cg0P — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) October 31, 2020

Games and comics writer Zoë Quinn sarcastically labeled it “fun” – when the topic at hand isn’t.

wow what a “fun” idea. assholes. https://t.co/34AscmAYVU — zoë “leonardo doujinshi” quinn (@UnburntWitch) October 31, 2020

Production is expected to begin in November, meaning we’re going to be waiting a while to see it on our screens. Regardless, as one of the first major feature films based around esports, it’s going to be worth keeping an eye on.