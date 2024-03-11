Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Everything we know

Vivienne Medrano, the creator, has crafted a bold and humorous animated series, setting Heaven and Hell in comedic rivalry. Here’s all the information we have about Hazbin Hotel Season 2.

Hazbin Hotel takes Charlie Morningstar into Hell itself, tasked with trying to keep order among demons and trying to stop the Extermination. With her father Lucifer not involved and her mother going AWOL, Charlie develops a plan. Believing in the human soul, she opens the Hazbin Hotel.

Throughout the first season, Charlie tries her hardest to prove to Heaven that demons can change and become worthy of entering the pearly white gates. Hazbin Hotel’s Episode 8 ended with a battle between Charlie and Adam that changed the outlook of the hotel for a new season.

Not to mention the jaw-dropping reality of Charlie’s plan and where Lilith has been. With a lot of storylines to explore, here’s what we know about Hazbin Hotel Season 2.

Thus far, there is no release date for Season 2, but creator Vivienne Medrano has confirmed development is underway and will last a year or two. So, we can expect the new episodes to land in late 2025 at the earliest.

It’s worth noting that animated series take quite a bit of time to complete. Not only will Hazbin’s voice actors have to record their lines, but a gifted team of animators must also create every movement, twitch, and more – even down to lip movements.

While die-hard fans have waited for some time from the original pilot episode to Season 1, Hazbin Hotel Season 2 will be easier. Medrano revealed that she has no idea about a set release date, but believed the process will take a year-and-a-half or possibly two years to complete. In comparison to other animated series, it’s coming earlier than expected.

What will Hazbin Hotel Season 2 be about?

Based on the Season 1 finale, Hazbin Hotel Season 2 will see Lilith return to Hell and Heaven in total disarray.

Not only did the Extermination fail to happen, but Adam was killed by Niffty. Lucifer also returned to help his daughter in the battle. The finale left some doors open, as the Hazbin Hotel was remodeled and Alastor didn’t die. But he seems to have his own plan up his sleeve involving someone else.

The biggest jaw-dropper of the finale was seeing Sir Pentious resurrected as an angel in Heaven. It proves Charlie’s plan true that demons in Hell can change and be admitted into Heaven. This will lead to a bigger rift in Heaven and possible disarray, as the angels will realize they have been lied to all this time.

Not to mention that the head seraphim is adamant on Charlie’s plan not working. But the real kicker was learning Lillith had been in Heaven all these years away from Hell. She, too, seems to have a plan, as Lute warns her she needs to return to Hell and set Charlie free if she wants to stay. Hazbin Hotel Season 2 will surely dive deeper into the dirty politics between Heaven and Hell.

Who’s returning to the cast for Hazbin Hotel Season 2?

Lead actor Erika Henningsen has already confirmed she’s back in the recording booth as Charlie Morningstar for Hazbin Hotel Season 2.

Based on the finale and our predictions, a majority of the main cast will make their return for the new season. Read the cast list below:

Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie

Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious

Keith David as Husk

Kimiko Glenn as Niffty and Susan

Erika Henningsen as Princess Charlotte “Charlie” Morningstar

Blake Roman as Anthony “Angel Dust” and The Egg Bois

Amir Talai as Alastor the “Radio Demon”

Jessica Vosk as Lute

Christian Borle as Vox

Daphne Rubin-Vega as Carmilla Carmine

Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar

Patina Miller as Sera

Shoba Narayan as Emily

Hazbin Hotel will also introduce the actor who will voice Lilith in Season 2, as her cameo role in the finale didn’t have her speaking. So far, we don’t know who that actor will be.

How to watch Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel is an exclusive Amazon Prime Video show, so you’ll need to be a subscriber to that streaming service to watch the first season, and the second when it finally arrives.

That’s all we know about Hazbin Hotel Season 2 for now, but until the new episodes arrive why not find out more about Lucifer’s height, explore these shows to watch if you like Hazbin Hotel, or check out the Hazbin Hotel release schedule. You may also be interested in checking out all the best TV shows of 2024, or all the new TV shows dropping on streaming services this month.

