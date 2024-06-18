Hierarchy has a post-credits scene that needs explaining

Netflix’s Hierarchy has fans believing the characters had moved on from the whodunit murder mystery, but a post-credits scene changes everything.

In Hierarchy, Kang Ha’s main goal in attending Jooshin High School is to find his brother’s killer and bring justice to the elite who hid the truth. Fans got the mystery aspect of the K-drama, tied with teen drama, romance, and secrets coming to light.

By the finale of the K-drama, Kang Ha and the rest of the main characters learn the truth behind the death. Justice was served and it was supposedly a happy ending.

Article continues after ad

Kang Ha got his legal justice, Jae-yi and Ri-an patched up the past, and some characters got what was owed to them. But Hierarchy’s post-credits scene completely turns everything around and starts a brand new storyline that needs some explaining and possibly a Season 2.

What happened in the Hierarchy post-credits scene?

Kang Ha is seen walking the halls when Ri-an and the others discover a murdered student in one of the classrooms.

Article continues after ad

Many fans may have completely skipped over the post-credits scene because Hierarchy’s storyline appeared to be one-and-done. But the scene reveals Kang Ha’s revenge could be far from over.

The scene reveals Kang Ha walking calmly down the hallway with a mischievous glint in his eye. He-ra dances her way into class and finds a murdered student in a pool of blood. Ri-an arrives at the horrific scene alongside more students.

Article continues after ad

The clip then returns to Kang Ha as he takes out his phone and smirks at what he’s looking at. At the same time, Ri-an receives a text message from an unknown person saying, “You look shaken up Ri-an.”

What does the post-credit scene mean? Who knows.

You never see the student’s face or know about his connection to the others. It’s also unclear if Kang Ha is the one who sent Ri-an the message or if it’s all a play of camera angles.

Article continues after ad

The post-credits scene could have been edited to make fans think Kang Ha just came from the classroom. Also, his looking at the phone could have been a red herring to make everyone believe he sent the text.

Article continues after ad

For now, the scene has fans believing Kang Ha or someone is now at play causing mayhem in Jooshin High School, with Ri-an as the target.

Will there be a Hierarchy Season 2?

There are no reports by Netflix for Hierarchy getting a Season 2.

Hierarchy is tagged as a limited series by Netflix having had only seven episodes. But the post-credits scene leaves the door open for another murder mystery.

It’s unclear how, as Kang Ha had achieved exactly what he set out to do and even more. He had successfully uncovered all of Jooshin’s secrets to find his brother’s killer and turn them into the police.

Article continues after ad

He also broke down the power structure of Jooshin from within. The higher-ups who kept everything a secret got kicked down a peg, In Han’s bullies got reprimanded, and the main characters also got their redemption arcs.

Article continues after ad

It could be that Hierarchy Season 2 focuses on a new secret antagonist who felt Kang Ha hadn’t done enough to punish Ri-an and the others. They take it upon themselves to enact their own revenge plot.

A new season could also explore Jae-yi’s new life with her mother and the love triangle between Ri-an and Kang Ha. Fans will have to wait and see if Netflix has anything in store for the K-drama.

Article continues after ad

Hierarchy is available to stream on Netflix. You can also catch up on other K-dramas similar to Hierarchy, why fans felt the chemistry was wasted, Netflix’s 2024 lineup, and new series to stream.