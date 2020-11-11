Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director gives exciting update on movie - Dexerto

James Gunn has confirmed that the script for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is complete and production heads for the movie have also been chosen.

The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie was originally intended to hit the big screen in 2020. Unfortunately, the firing of director James Gunn in 2018, due to old offensive tweets, halted the process indefinitely.

After an uproar online, with fans defending the director’s actions, Marvel decided to rehire Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, but his work on The Suicide Squad meant the movie still had to be held up a bit longer.

When is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 out?

Due to the ongoing health crisis, a lot of Marvel’s phase four movies have seen a delay. However, as a part of the fifth phase, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to be released in theaters in either late 2022 or 2023.

The director of the movie, James Gunn, recently told fans that the script was done – aside from minor tweaks – with most production heads having already been chosen for the movie.

Script is written and most of the production heads have been hired. https://t.co/57nRIgchN4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 10, 2020

He also explained that he didn’t have to change much from the original script he had planned prior to being fired and that Dave Bautista would be returning as Drax.

Would I do a Guardians movie without @DaveBautista? https://t.co/S5M05SJjqo — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 10, 2020

This came after Bautista claimed he did not want to appear in the third movie if Gunn wasn’t directing it. He was a strong advocate for the director, despite the tweets, vouching for his character on multiple occasions.

Though these updates have built excitement among fans, the movie is unlikely to go into production soon, with at least eight other MCU movies due to be released beforehand.

Gunn’s work on DC’s The Suicide Squad has taken priority recently, with the movie due to come out on August 6, 2021. However, progress with Guardians of the Galaxy could be a sign that production may come sooner than expected.

There will be a lot of new challenges for the Guardians to face in volume three, with Gamora now coming from a different timeline, Nebula becoming an ally, and the possibility of Thor joining the group post-Endgame.

That being said, it’s unlikely that the movie will be tying into the multiverse – which seems to be the main focus of phase four – with Gunn saying the only time he had to include anything from the bigger picture was with Thanos in volume one.

Still, with him back in the director’s seat, the movie will be in safe hands, hopefully delivering another fan-favorite for the MCU.