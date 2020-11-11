 Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director gives exciting update on movie - Dexerto
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director gives exciting update on movie

Published: 11/Nov/2020 16:22

by Emma Soteriou
guardians of the galaxy vol 2
Marvel Studios

James Gunn has confirmed that the script for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is complete and production heads for the movie have also been chosen.

The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie was originally intended to hit the big screen in 2020. Unfortunately, the firing of director James Gunn in 2018, due to old offensive tweets, halted the process indefinitely.

After an uproar online, with fans defending the director’s actions, Marvel decided to rehire Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, but his work on The Suicide Squad meant the movie still had to be held up a bit longer.

guardians of the galaxy 2
Marvel Studios
The Guardians of the Galaxy will return

When is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 out?

Due to the ongoing health crisis, a lot of Marvel’s phase four movies have seen a delay. However, as a part of the fifth phase, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to be released in theaters in either late 2022 or 2023.

The director of the movie, James Gunn, recently told fans that the script was done – aside from minor tweaks – with most production heads having already been chosen for the movie.

He also explained that he didn’t have to change much from the original script he had planned prior to being fired and that Dave Bautista would be returning as Drax.

This came after Bautista claimed he did not want to appear in the third movie if Gunn wasn’t directing it. He was a strong advocate for the director, despite the tweets, vouching for his character on multiple occasions.

Though these updates have built excitement among fans, the movie is unlikely to go into production soon, with at least eight other MCU movies due to be released beforehand.

Gunn’s work on DC’s The Suicide Squad has taken priority recently, with the movie due to come out on August 6, 2021. However, progress with Guardians of the Galaxy could be a sign that production may come sooner than expected.

There will be a lot of new challenges for the Guardians to face in volume three, with Gamora now coming from a different timeline, Nebula becoming an ally, and the possibility of Thor joining the group post-Endgame.

That being said, it’s unlikely that the movie will be tying into the multiverse – which seems to be the main focus of phase four – with Gunn saying the only time he had to include anything from the bigger picture was with Thanos in volume one.

Still, with him back in the director’s seat, the movie will be in safe hands, hopefully delivering another fan-favorite for the MCU.

When is Umbrella Academy season 3 coming out? Production date confirmed

Published: 11/Nov/2020 13:35 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:38

by Emma Soteriou
The Umbrella Academy season 2
Netflix

It has been announced that The Umbrella Academy will be returning for season three, with production planned for February 2021.

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy – based on the Dark Horse Comics series – has grown to be one of its most popular shows, following a family of superheroes as they try and find out what happened to their father.

The last season saw a lot of time travel, with the group scattered across different years in the 60s as a result of season one’s finale. Once again, they were tasked with preventing another apocalypse before returning back to the present day.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 poster
Netflix
The Umbrella Academy season 3 will pick up from the season 2 twist

When is Umbrella Academy season 3 coming out?

After the massive cliffhanger in season two of the show, there’s no surprise that fans are excited to find out what’s to come in The Umbrella Academy season three, especially with things being very different upon the family’s return.

As it’s still quite early on in the process, it’s too soon to say when the season will be available to stream.

That being said, production is set to begin in February 2021 in Toronto, with news of season three being announced by both Netflix and the official Umbrella Academy Twitter account.

Not only this, but Netflix also decided to treat fans to a behind the scenes photo as well as new profile icons from the show to celebrate.

Having been the third most-watched Netflix show in 2019, there will definitely be a lot to live up to for the group in season three.

The main cast will be returning to their roles, including Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Ellen Page as Vanya, and Robert Sheehan as Klaus.

With a lot of questions left unanswered, and the return of two characters thought to be dead, the next season will inevitably have fans eagerly anticipating what’s in store.

Until then, the first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available to stream now on Netflix.