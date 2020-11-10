 Avengers: Endgame artist shows off what Thanos almost looked like - Dexerto
Avengers: Endgame artist shows off what Thanos almost looked like

Published: 10/Nov/2020 13:07

by Daniel Megarry
Josh Brolin as Thanos in Avengers
Disney

Avengers Marvel

An artist who worked on Avengers: Endgame has shared an alternate design for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s former big bad, Thanos.

Thanos has arguably become one of the most recognizable villains in modern cinema, with his character temporarily killing off 50% of the human population – including some high-profile superheroes like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange – with the snap of his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War.

His notoriety is no doubt in part due to the design of the character, and his portrayal by Josh Brolin. But long-time Marvel Studios concept artist Jerad Marantz has now shared some early alternate designs of warrior Thanos that would’ve seen him rock a different look on screen.

Thanos in Avengers Endgame
Disney
Thanos’ armor went through various designs before it ended up on the big screen

“This was an earlier pass on warrior Thanos for Avengers Endgame and Infinity War,” he explained. The images shared on his Instagram account show Thanos with a different style of armor than the one we saw in the Avengers movies. It’s not a major change, but it gives us an insight into the development process of the iconic villain.

“At this point, I’d gotten pretty far with an earlier version that was almost approved before going back to the drawing board. These images show how I work. I like to block out shapes and kind of ‘work on the manikin’.

“I had these sliding pectoral plates on this version that I was pretty proud of. I imagine they would roll over as Thanos would move his shoulders. I did a few sketches before blocking things in, ultimately changing directions to the final warrior version, but this was part of the journey.

“You can actually see quite a few elements in this design that made it to the final. It’s a very fun way to work, but not a lot of productions give you the opportunity to “find the design“ through modeling.”

 

While Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have come to an end, and the threat of Thanos has now been defeated, there’s plenty more superhero content to look forward to as Phase 4 gets fully underway in 2021.

After several delays, Black Widow’s highly-anticipated is now expected to come out on May 7, 2021. Following that will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings on July 9, 2021. Then, we’ll be introduced to the latest superhero team in the MCU with Eternals, which is slated for November 5, 2021.

We’ll also hopefully get to see WandaVision hit Disney+ before the end of 2020. You can keep up to date with everything we know about the new series, including plot details, casting, and trailers, right here.

George Lucas reveals original villains for Star Wars sequel trilogy

Published: 10/Nov/2020 11:25

by Daniel Megarry
Rey in Star Wars Rise of Skywalker
Disney

A new interview with George Lucas has unearthed some interesting facts about his original plans for the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Lucas was the creative vision behind the original Star Wars trilogy from 1977 to 1983, as well as the prequel trilogy between 1999 and 2005. But when he sold Lucasfilm to Disney, he gave up his rights to the franchise and the House of Mouse created the sequel trilogy without him.

That trilogy, which ran from 2015 to 2019, received mixed reviews from fans and critics. But it turns out Lucas had a very different vision for the sequel movies in mind, one which sadly never made its way to the big screen.

Star Wars Rise of Skywalker
Disney
George Lucas’ original Star Wars sequel trilogy would’ve looked very different

A new interview with Lucas in Star Wars Archives: Episode I-III, a collectible hardcover release from art book publisher Taschen, shines a light on some of the ways he would’ve made a sequel trilogy different from Disney’s version of the movies.

Darth Maul and Darth Talon were the original villains

A page of the book has been shared on Reddit, and one of the most interesting revelations is that the two villains of the trilogy would have been Darth Maul and Darth Talon. Lucas explains that Maul would have eventually become “the godfather of crime” in the Star Wars universe.

“Darth Maul trained a girl, Darth Talon, who was in the comic books, as his apprentice,” he explained. “She was the new Darth Vader, and most of the action was with her. So these were the two main villains of the trilogy.”

Darth Maul in Star Wars
Disney
Darth Maul would have been the main villain in George Lucas’ original Star Wars sequel trilogy

Luke Skywalker would have rebuilt the Jedi Order

The trilogy would have started a few years after Return of the Jedi, with Luke Skywalker trying to restart the Jedi Order. He reunites the 50 to 100 survivors of Order 66 and trains them over the next 20 years, until a new generation of Jedi is ready to fight.

“We establish pretty quickly that there’s this underworld,” Lucas explained. “There are these offshoot stormtroopers who started their own planets, and that Luke is trying to restart the Jedi. He puts the word out, so out of 100,000 Jedi, maybe 50 or 100 are left.

“The Jedi have to grow again from scratch, so Luke has to find two- and three-year-olds and train them. It’ll be 20 years before you have a new generation of Jedi.”

Leia was originally the Chosen One

Another big difference in Lucas’ original plans for the sequel trilogy is that Leia would have been revealed as the Chosen One who ends up in charge as the Supreme Chancellor.

Leia in Star Wars
Disney
Leia would have been the Chosen One in George Lucas’ original Star Wars sequel trilogy

“The movies are about how Leia – I mean, who else is going to be the leader? – is trying to build the Republic. They still have the apparatus of the Republic but they have to get it under control from the gangsters. That was the main story,” Lucas said.

“By the end of the trilogy Luke would have rebuilt much of the Jedi, and we would have the renewal of the New Republic, with Leia, Senator Organa, becoming the Supreme Chancellor in charge of everything. So she ended up being the Chosen One.”

While the Star Wars sequel trilogy may be over and done with, there’s plenty more coming to Disney+ over the next couple of years. There’s a Rogue One prequel series, an Obi-Wan series, an untitled female-led series, and the animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch series to look forward to.

In the meantime, you can catch new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ every Friday.