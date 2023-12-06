Godzilla Minus One writer-director Takashi Yamazaki recently expressed interest in helming an entry in the Star Wars franchise.

Released internationally on December 1, Godzilla Minus One is Toho Studios’ 33rd entry in the Godzilla canon. It’s both a franchise reboot and a quasi-remake of the original 1954 Godzilla movie.

The film has enjoyed widespread critical acclaim since its release. It currently holds a “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and many pundits are hailing it as the greatest Godzilla movie ever.

Godzilla Minus One is a commercial hit, as well. The kaiju blockbuster nabbed the number three spot on the US box office charts over its opening weekend, and the biggest debut for a foreign-language live-action title in over 20 years.

Godzilla Minus One director wants to make a Star Wars movie

This tremendous success has cinephiles speculating about what Yamazaki will set his sights on next, and the filmmaker has an answer: Star Wars. Yamazaki opened up about his desire to oversee a movie set in a galaxy far, far away in a recent interview with Slash Film.

“I watched Star Wars, and that’s how I ended up being a filmmaker,” he said. “I’m really hoping I will get a call and they will bring me on Star Wars… I think a more Japanese or even just Eastern take on Star Wars, would be really, really interesting, so I hope they call me up.”

Certainly, Godzilla Minus One’s strong performance can’t have hurt Yamazaki’s chances of nabbing a Star Wars directing gig. That said, his comments indicate he hasn’t actually spoken with Lucasfilm at this stage. It’s also worth noting that the Yamazaki isn’t attached to any of the studio’s upcoming Star Wars projects.

Taika Waititi says his Star Wars movie will make fans angry

Said slate currently includes three high-profile films. The first is James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi, which will explore the origins of the Force. The second is an untitled Rey-centric adventure, with Daisy Ridley reprising the role. And the third is a crossover outing directed by Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni.

Then there’s a long-gestating Star Wars production helmed by Thor: Love and Thunder’s Taika Waititi. Waititi updated fans on the movie’s progress in a recent interview, joking that he expects it to “piss people off” when it finally arrives.

Godzilla Minus One is in cinemas now. For all the latest Godzilla content, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.