Godzilla Minus One staying in cinemas amid box office success

Godzilla Minus One has proven to be a monster hit, both literally and figuratively. And because of this, its staying in cinemas.

Despite the original Godzilla being a criticism of the USA and its nuclear weapons, Americans are loving his newest movie, Godzilla Minus One.

Minus One, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, is considered to be both a franchise reboot and a remake of the 1954 original movie, and follows this official synopsis: “Japan is already devastated by the war when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster.”

This is the 33rd entry in Toho Studios’ Godzilla franchise, which premiered in Japan on November 3, and made its international debut just under a month later, on December 1. This was meant to be a limited run, however cinemas are now wanting the monster for longer, due to sheer audience demand.

New Godzilla movie beats box office expectations

Godzilla Minus One has appeared to reignite audience interest in the kaiju, which has led to an extension in some locations for the movie to remain in cinemas until December 14.

Due to word of mouth, the movie has managed to gross more than $11 million during it’s US opening weekend. It is also a critical success, with a current 97% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes. In our own 4-star review, we called it a “lovingly crafted, thoughtful blockbuster that should appeal to purists and casual viewers alike.”

To compare its box office draw, this U.S. opening is now the top-grossing domestic opening for any Japanese live-action film. It also greatly outsells Toho’s previous Godzilla movie, which was Shin Godzilla back in 2016.

Furthermore, when considering the movie’s funding, Minus One has managed to double its $15 million budget worldwide with ticket sales.

Reception continues to be positive, so perhaps Godzilla could remain with us for a while longer, and there’s no doubt we’ll be seeing more films from him in the future.

Godzilla Minus One is in cinemas now. For all the latest Godzilla content, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.