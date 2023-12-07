Godzilla Minus One writer-director Takashi Yamazaki recently hinted he’d like to helm a sequel to the hit kaiju blockbuster.

The 33rd entry in Toho Studios’ Godzilla canon, Godzilla Minus One is both a franchise reboot and a reimagining of the original 1954 Godzilla movie.

It has enjoyed widespread critical acclaim both in Japan and internationally, with many critics hailing it as the greatest Godzilla film ever made.

Godzilla Minus One is a commercial success, too. This includes at the US box office, where the creature feature landed the biggest opening for a foreign-language live-action title since 2002’s Hero. Warning: spoilers to follow.

Godzilla Minus One director wants to make a sequel

Predictably, Godzilla Minus One’s strong performance already has fans speculating about a sequel. Yamazaki himself added to this buzz at the film’s Japanese premiere (attended by Sanspo), expressing interest in overseeing a follow-up during a Q&A session.

“I’ve always wanted to make a Godzilla movie, so this was the moment when my dream of 50 years came true,” Yamazaki said. “But I felt lonely [after it was finished]… I wanted to make one more movie. I wonder if you can give me one?”

Certainly, Godzilla Minus One’s ending leaves the door wide open for a sequel. While the King of the Monsters is seemingly killed by protagonist Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki) during Godzilla Minus One’s finale, the movie’s closing shot tells a different story.

Here, we see a chunk of Godzilla’s flesh sinking to the ocean floor – regenerating as it goes. This strongly suggests that the overgrown lizard survived his apparent demise, and will someday return to menace Tokyo again.

Toho Studios is yet to officially confirm that a Godzilla Minus One sequel is in the works, however.

Godzilla Minus One director is keen to join the Star Wars universe

That said, studio executives will need to move quickly if they want Yamazaki for a second Godzilla Minus One outing. The filmmaker already has his sights set on another franchise: Star Wars.

“I’m really hoping I will get a call and they will bring me on Star Wars… I think a more Japanese or even just Eastern take on Star Wars, would be really, really interesting,” Yamazaki said in a recent interview. “So I hope they call me up.”

Godzilla Minus One is in cinemas now. For all the latest Godzilla content, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.