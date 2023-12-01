A critic whose negative review of Godzilla Minus One nixed the kaiju blockbuster’s perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is feeling fans’ wrath.

Godzilla Minus One is the 33rd installment in Toho Studios’ Godzilla canon. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, it is both a franchise reboot and a reimagining of the original 1954 Godzilla movie.

The film has enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive reception since it debuted in Japan in November. Notably, the director of 2014’s Godzilla, Gareth Edwards, branded Minus One “a candidate for the best Godzilla movie of all time.”

Professional pundits agreed, and Godzilla Minus One maintained a 100% review score on Rotten Tomatoes – until now.

Godzilla fans pile on Minus One critic who ruined Rotten Tomatoes score

On November 30, critic Adam Olinger (host of the Adam Does Movies YouTube channel) posted the first negative Godzilla Minus One review aggregated by Rotten Tomatoes. As a result, the review score for the King of the Monsters’ latest big-screen outing dropped to 98%.

Olinger summed up his not-so-flattering take on Godzilla Minus One in the video review’s description. “I was really excited for this as it looked pretty grounded and action-packed,” he wrote. “Instead I watched a really boring character go through the motions and attempt to face off against this titan of a creature. It was poorly paced and very underwhelming. A shame.”

Fans didn’t appreciate Olinger’s position on Godzilla Minus One (and its impact on Rotten Tomatoes), and let the critic know in the comments. “You put this film at a 97% on rotten tomatoes, I will never forgive you. Godzilla Minus One is a masterpiece in every way possible,” read one response.

“Dude seriously just wanted to stand out in the reviews,” added another. “There’s absolutely no way anyone could say this movie was a “slog.” “There’s always ‘that guy’ that needs to draw attention to himself because he lacks any real merit,” chimed in a third.

What are other critics saying about Godzilla Minus One?

A recurring theme among the replies to Olinger’s Godzilla Minus One review was how at odds it is with the film’s wider critical appraisal. A quick scroll through Rotten Tomatoes’ other reviews backs this up – all of them heaping praise on the 33rd Godzilla outing.

“Takashi Yamazaki’s reboot gets back to basics in grand style,” wrote Variety‘s Richard Kuipers. “With engrossing human drama alongside spectacular mass destruction.”

“It’s an artfully made throwback to kaiju classics and likely the first Godzilla movie that dares to make you cry,” opined Rolling Stone‘s Christopher Cruz. “See it on the biggest screen possible.”

Godzilla Minus One is in cinemas now. For all the latest Godzilla content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.