Godzilla Minus One fans divided by Simon Pegg’s “cultural appropriation” comments

Simon Pegg has spoken out about how much he loves Godzilla Minus One, but the fandom isn’t quite sure how to take the comments.

Pegg’s comments come from a now-deleted Instagram post, in which he praised Godzilla Minus One as the best film since Shin Godzilla. However, The Boys star also seemed to throw shade on the popular MonsterVerse iteration in the process.

“It’s a proper Godzilla movie made by the people who sired Godzilla from their subconscious as they wrestled with the massive ramifications of what happened during the Second World War.” Pegg says in the video. “It’s not some rock ’em, sock ’em ****ing cultural appropriation.”

Fans aren’t quite sure how to take the comments. Many are endorsing Simon Pegg’s praise of Godzilla Minus One, sharing Shaun of the Dead gifs, and commending his “great taste.”

However, others weren’t fond of the dig at the popular MonsterVerse Godzilla, last seen in this year’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

“Frankly, I like Monsterverse Godzilla.” one fan said on X/Twitter. “He’s campy and ridiculous because that’s what he’s supposed to be.

“Shin is a monster that represents the Fukushima disaster while Minus One goes back to the roots of WW2 and they both work for what they are. All Godzillas are good Godzillas”

Despite the mixed reception to his comments, the general consensus sure seems to be on Pegg’s side. Rotten Tomatoes puts Godzilla Minus One at a frankly astonishing 98% Tomatometer and Audience Score, meaning the overwhelming majority recommend the film.

Godzilla X Kong, on the other hand, is struggling just a little. Its Tomatometer is weaker, at 54%, though its Audience Score isn’t far behind Minus One’s, at 91%.

