Though unexpected links might have already been made between the two movies, Godzilla Minus One and Oppenheimer now seem to be in a battle of their own.

While Godzilla follows the mythical beast trundling through a war-torn Japan, Oppenheimer explores the man behind the atomic bomb and the devastation it caused in its wake.

Though both movies are on most people’s radar for being among the best of the year, one may have just hugely won out over the other.

Godzilla Minus One beats Oppenheimer as highest-rated 2023 blockbuster

According to IMDb, Godzilla Minus One has now become its highest-rated blockbuster of 2023, beating out Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

The breakout Japanese hit now has a rating of 8.5 on the platform, with Oppenheimer coming in just behind with 8.4.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s all bad news for Oppenheimer on IMDb, with the movie still topping plenty of Top 20 movies of 2023 lists.

The success of Godzilla Minus One on IMDb can’t be seen as too surprising, given its already historic ranking on Rotten Tomatoes. Even though some territories – such as the U. – haven’t had the movie released yet, it’s already set an incredible box office record across the world, and talks of a sequel are already in progress.

Oppenheimer had the initial challenge of Barbenheimer to overcome, lagging financially in the shadow of the billion-dollar busting Barbie. Since then, the movie has come into its own, now finally being available to buy on Blu-ray.

“Massive W. My inner child is going crazy with the amount of Godzilla content we’ve been getting,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

“What an insane end-of-the-year twist that Minus One ends up being one of the best movies of 2023,” a second weighed in, with a third commenting “Highest rated LIVE-ACTION blockbuster film of 2023, yes. Across the Spider-Verse still exists and sits higher.”

