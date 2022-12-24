Glass Onion viewers can’t believe “hilarious” Hugh Grant cameo

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Glass Onion, Daniel Craig’s Knives Out sequel, is streaming on Netflix now – and viewers are raving about the movie’s biggest cameo: Hugh Grant.

Glass Onion sees the return of Craig’s Benoit Blanc, the detective extraordinaire who found the doughnut in the doughnut hole in the original Knives Out.

This time, he’s invited by billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) to his murder mystery weekend on a dreamy Greek island, alongside his all-star guests including Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, and more.

However, there are also some incredible cameos, including Ethan Hawke as a vaccine-administering “efficient man” and Hugh Grant.

Article continues after ad

Glass Onion viewers react to Hugh Grant cameo

Hugh Grant stars as Phillip in Glass Onion, Benoit Blanc’s gay partner. He’s only seen and heard briefly when answering the door to Janelle Monáe’s character.

With the movie streaming on Netflix today, viewers are only just discovering his role. “Petition to come and discuss Hugh Grant as soon as you all have watched #GlassOnion,” one user wrote.

“Daniel Craig & Hugh Grant make a cute couple,” another wrote. “You can tell that Daniel Craig is having a lot of fun in this movie. Also love how they got Ethan Hawke and Hugh Grant to appear in cameos, I think that’s hilarious,” a third tweeted.

Article continues after ad

“Holy shit Benoit Blanc has a husband and it’s Hugh Grant?” a fourth wrote. “WAIT HUGH GRANT,” another tweeted.

Speaking to Deadline, Craig opened up about Grant’s cameo and how they were keen to play it down. “The less of a song and dance we make about that, the better, really, for me, because it just made sense,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“And also, as I said at the LFF, who wouldn’t want to live with the human being that he happens to live with? It’s nice, it’s fun. And why shouldn’t it be? I don’t want people to get politically hung up on anything.”

Article continues after ad

In another interview with Screen Rant, Johnson also explained why they’re not seen on screen together.

“I think it’s an interesting thing because I should only be so lucky to have that actor in future installments in a murder mystery,” he sad.

“It’s a delicate thing, though, because the detective is always at the center of a good murder mystery; the detective is never the protagonist of a good murder mystery. And I feel like in general, if you think about Poirot, for example, I feel like getting glimpses of the detective’s life outside of the scope of the case is interesting.

Article continues after ad

“But I don’t know that I can ever see the movies being more about that. The whole thing is kind of about the mystery itself. But at the same time, it’s a big part of who he is, and going forward, it’s going to be fun to learn more about that.

“It’s true, it is just a glimpse of it. And that was one thing that I thought about; we’re obviously going to want to see more of this.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix now. You can read our review here, our breakdown of the movie’s ending here, and the full cast here.