Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire earns franchise’s worst Rotten Tomatoes score

Chilling reviews have hit Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, as the movie has instantly received the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the iconic franchise’s history.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire had high expectations as the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which kicked off with a whole new beginning to the franchise.

Afterlife proved to right a lot of the wrongs found in the previous movies, which was helped by various old cast members from the original movies rejoining the franchise alongside young acting stars.

One of these fresh faces was Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, who is back with his team of new and old-age Ghostbusters in the sequel to save the world and New York from a second ice age.

Article continues after ad

However, the movie has left viewers frosty and after debuting with a series of low-scoring reviews, it has led Frozen Empire to earn the worst Rotten Tomatoes score for the whole of the Ghostbusters franchise.

Article continues after ad

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hit with franchise’s lowest Rotten Tomatoes score

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has a 44% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which makes it the worst-rated movie of all time in the Ghostbusters franchise.

Here’s a full ranking of all the Ghostbusters movies and their Rotten Tomatoes scores ranked from lowest to highest:

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) – 44%

Ghostbusters II (1989) – 55%

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) – 64%

Ghostbusters (2016) – 74%

Ghostbusters (1984) – 95%

With the movie being released to theaters on March 22, there have only been reviews from critics who have been lucky enough to catch a screening of the movie. The score will therefore likely increase or decrease as it debuts in cinemas around the world and we will be sure to let you know if there are any major changes to the overall consensus.

Article continues after ad

The Hollywood Reporter was one of few critics who classified it as Fresh, and wrote: “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire doesn’t mess with the well-honed formula, carefully balancing its laughs and scares in the breezy manner that makes for pleasurable, if lightweight, viewing.

In our three-star review, we stated it was “surprisingly creepy and charmingly off-beat, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is a fun ghostly romp that’s let down by playing it safe.”

Article continues after ad

Others weren’t as convinced, including Empire Magazine, who gave it a two-star review and stated: “There was potential here, but Frozen Empire is an overpopulated mish-mash, with too many heroes to wrangle. What’s left is a bit of a gooey mess. We’ve been slimed.”

Article continues after ad

The Guardian also gave it a two-star review and simply wrote: “The time has come for Hollywood to allow the spurious Ghostbusters franchise to join Jurassic World and Aquaman in the bin and think of something new.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will be available to watch at cinemas on March 22, 2024.