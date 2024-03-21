“Game-changing” horror movie lands impeccable Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie is gearing up for its theatrical release, and it’s landed a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

There are plenty of major horror movies set for release in 2024, but a few smaller productions are generating just as much hype, including In a Violent Nature.

Directed by Chris Nash in his feature-length debut, the slasher has earned a favorable 93% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics following its premiere at Sundance earlier this year. And that’s thanks, in part, to its unique premise.

While on appearances it’s a riff on the standard ‘killer in the woods’ trope, In a Violent Nature tells the story from the murderer’s POV. The horror flick’s also receiving praise for its violent, gory scenes and bold decision to not use any musical score, all of which adds to the chilling atmosphere.

Among the many strong reviews, Variety opined that while the decision to tell the story from the monster’s eyes could easily have been “monotonous,” In a Violent Nature “manages to keep us engaged, stirring queasy viewer dread if not much outright terror.”

Elsewhere, Polygon said that while the film “won’t exactly fill the trashy slasher hole in your heart,” for horror fans, “it’s a rare treat and a fantastic exercise in taking a genre in the opposite direction that everyone else has tried.”

As for the violence and gore, serial killer Johnny (Ry Barrett) and “his drag hooks really paint the forest red,” according to IGN.

If you’re wondering when and where to watch it, In a Violent Nature drops in US theaters on May 31, 2024. The movie is set to be released for streaming on Shudder at a later date this year.

