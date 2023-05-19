Five Nights at Freddy’s fans call for animatronic redesign for movie: “F***ing stupid”

The first teaser trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy’s film dropped recently, yet fans are already calling on the creators to completely change and redesign the iconic animatronics that the franchise is known for.

When it comes to horror games of the 2010s, the Five Nights at Freddy’s series is beloved. The game’s simple but effective gameplay and premise of the franchise offers up some big frights, with an extended lore of the world also adding depth and intrigue.

In light of this, a live-action adaptation of the iconic horror game franchise is in the works and set to release later in 2023. After months of anticipation, a trailer for the movie has finally dropped.

However, the initial reception to the trailer hasn’t exactly been the most positive in all chunks of the community. At least. not to the degree that those who worked on it may have been hoping.

In particular, fans across social media have been calling for the animatronics to be redesigned now that they finally know what Freddy and the company will look like in the new movie.

One Reddit user wrote “I think they did it so that you could tell when they were “alive” vs day or night. But it still would’ve been a better idea to axe the eyes, because it could’ve added to the mystery of if they were there or not.”

Fans slam design of Freddy in Five Nights of Freddy’s movie trailer

Another added that it “smells a bit of producer meddling” and that the change is “definitely distracting in my opinion.”

Others have been much more critical, calling the change “less scary” and f**king stupid” and also noting that “the story is a pretty poorly cobbled together mess” from what the initial trailer revealed. Though obviously, it’s early days yet and there’s plenty we still don’t know about it. So take these early judgments with a grain of salt.

This sentiment is similar to what happened when the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog dropped. After massive online scrutiny, Paramount Pictures eventually completely redesigned the character of Sonic.

Given the success of the first two Sonic the Hedgehog movies, it’s safe to say that this change was a massive help for the franchise. Time will tell if the FNAF movie follows suit and makes similar changes before the release of the time. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if and when any changes are made.

