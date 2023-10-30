Check out the Blumhouse movie trailer with no trailer

Fresh off the back of their recent theatrical release Five Nights at Freddy’s, Blumhouse Productions is already teasing its next big project.

Based on the successful franchise, Five Nights at Freddy’s has been a hit with fans – even though critics often haven’t felt the same way.

Screenings haven’t always gone off without a hitch, with fan reports including projector breakdowns and unexplained outbreaks of fights.

The horror movie has already done well at the box office – but has also delivered a surprise in the form of a new confusing trailer.

New Blumhouse trailer isn’t a trailer at all

During screenings of Five Nights at Freddy’s, Blumhouse is also screening a new trailer – that doesn’t actually feature a trailer at all.

The studio’s next project is titled Imaginary, with no visuals included in its teaser trailer. Instead, audience members are asked to “close their eyes and use your imagination.”

Though few other details have been revealed, the film is set to release on March 8, 2024.

Fan reactions to the new Blumhouse trailer have so far been a mixed bag.

“What did you imagine? I imagined this. Now have a good time falling asleep mates,” one Twitter/X user commented about Five Nights at Freddy’s character Freddy Fazbear.

“That’s a creative and innovative trailer,” a second added, though a third weighed in “What does this even mean?”

“Once again asking if anyone has actually seen this – been told it’s pretty terrifying and I’m super intrigued!,” a fourth chimed in. “The official account’s profile picture implies that it’s a stuffed bear as the imaginary friend named Chauncey. Super intrigued by this and really want to see the teaser!”

Speaking to The Nerds of Color at this year’s New York Comic Con, producer Jason Blum stated “Well, the fun thing of doing horror movies is you get to hear people’s reaction. You know, you make a drama, they might love it, but you won’t know because the audience doesn’t move.

“So, with horror and with comedy, you know if the people like the movie or not by how much noise they’re making and that’s very satisfying, when they’re making noise.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s is out now, while for more on the movie, check out the below articles.