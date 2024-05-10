First-ever full AI movie reveals trailer — and it “looks genuinely awful”

Chinese electronics manufacturer TLC has developed an AI romantic comedy that is already drawing ire from movie viewers.

Although AI has been integrated into numerous movies to create stunning visuals and cinematography, TLC’s movie isn’t generating much excitement for viewers to stream it this summer on the TCLtv+ app.

“Well, someone did it. They made an AI movie. And it’s coming this summer. If the dead-eyed visuals weren’t enough to turn you off, the writing and acting certainly advertise why we still need HUMAN actors, writers, and directors involved in the creative process. Now THIS sucks,” said filmmaker Joe Russo on X.

Article continues after ad

According to the trailer’s description, Next Stop Paris follows a young woman named Claire as she journeys to Paris by train. Aboard, she meets a mysteriously handsome stranger. Not much else is shown, but the basic plot is already not exciting viewers.

The storyline sounds like a run-of-the-mill romantic comedy, but the AI takes it to a level “that looks genuinely awful,” said one person.

Article continues after ad

But another couldn’t help but comment on the irony of an AI-generated movie. Especially involving its storyline and characters focused on a whirlwind romance.

“Very funny to make the first AI movie be about a thing AI does not and can never understand, which is love,” they said.

Article continues after ad

If the storyline wasn’t interesting enough, many pointed out the inconsistencies in visuals and AI-generated details within the trailer.

Everything from the main characters regularly changing appearances, to minor details like the clock numbers being out of order.

TCL Chief Content Officer Chris Regina spoke to Tomshardware about the trailer’s inconsistencies.

“Character consistency is a universal challenge in AI that we are all working to solve along with film shot selection and performance,” he explained. “The work is never finished until delivered, much like all film and TV production. With rapid technology advancement, we could easily keep shaping before the release, but we wanted to announce our AI studio and our entrance into original programming. Releasing the trailer provided a glimpse into what we’ve been working on.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Next Stop Paris is set to release this summer with more movies getting ready to release this month on streaming platforms.